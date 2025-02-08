"This is like 2011 all over again": GTA Online players react to the ongoing PlayStation Network outage

It has been an unexpected weekend for many GTA Online players, as an ongoing PlayStation Network outage is preventing PS4 and PS5 gamers from enjoying multiplayer titles like Grand Theft Auto Online. As the issue persists even after 12 hours, many gamers have come out on social media today, February 8, 2025, to express their frustration of being unable to play the game.

An X account @Nekoyorii recently shared their concern regarding the situation:

“PSN is down and I really want to finish grinding levels on GTA Online this is like 2011 all over again”

The user here referred to 2011 when PlayStation Network went down for 23 days after being hacked and the personal data of PS users were compromised.

Another user, @MartyAraragi, asked PlayStation to fix the server issue as they couldn't play GTA Online:

“Pls fix I can’t play gta online without it.”

Similarly, @_Ortiz23_ expressed their sadness for not being able to play the game amid the ongoing PlayStation Network outage:

“I just wanted to play some gta online to do some heists with my friends”

Here are some of the other players' reactions to the ongoing PSN server issue:

A collage of reactions by some other Grand Theft Auto Online players (Image via X)

All four reactions mentioned above show how much the outage has affected Grand Theft Auto Online players.

What should GTA Online players know about the ongoing PlayStation Network outage?

PlayStation Network has been down since 4 PM PST, February 7, 2025, making it one of the longest PSN downtimes in history.

Soon after players started experiencing the issue, PlayStation acknowledged the issue through their official NA Support account on X, @AskPlayStation:

“We are aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN.”

The support account guides players to the PlayStation Network status page, which shows servers are down as of 10:00 am PT, February 8, 2025.

Grand Theft Auto Online players can expect the servers to go back up as soon as Sony or PlayStation identifies the issue and fixes it. They should also check the GTA Online server status to stay updated on any information from Rockstar’s side.

Once the issue is resolved, players can enjoy the ongoing weekly bonuses throughout the weekend till February 12, 2025. This includes:

The next weekly in-game event will go live on February 13, 2025.

Also Check: When will Grand Theft Auto Online PlayStation servers likely be back up? Possible time explored

