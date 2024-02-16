Top 5 things to collect in GTA Online this week (February 16-21)

Rockstar Games has released a very interesting GTA Online weekly update this week with various deals and offers. While the last few weeks were kind of barebone, this week, the studio has showered the player base with many lucrative extravaganzas. Understandably, one may get confused as to what to grab and what to ignore. While the release of a new car stole the limelight, there are also various other things to collect.

This article lists the top five deals GTA Online players should grab before February 21, 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Acid Lab, Gallivanter Baller ST-D, and three other things to collect in GTA Online this week

5) Albany Brigham

Rockstar Games is offering the Albany Brigham as the GTA Online Podium Vehicle this week. It is a muscle car that usually costs $1,499,000. However, till February 21, 2024, you can win this car for free from the Lucky Wheel. The car is heavily inspired by the real-life 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor.

It is mostly popular as the Ectomobile from the Ghostbusters movie franchise. Rockstar Games also offered a livery named Ghosts Exposed for those who completed the Ghosts Exposed Collectible Event during Halloween 2023. If you did the mission during that time, the livery should be available in your inventory.

4) Acid Lab upgrades

Upgrading the GTA Online Acid Lab is one of the toughest jobs in the game. However, after the latest weekly update, the process became easier as Rockstar Games is offering lucrative deals for it. While the usual upgrades are readily available at The Freakshop, to unlock the Equipment Upgrade, you have to complete 10 Fooligan Jobs (each has a 48-minute cooldown).

Fortunately, Rockstar Games is offering a 30% discount on all regular upgrades. Additionally, the Fooligan Jobs are also offering double money and RP. Therefore, every GTA Online player should grind these missions this week.

3) Gallivanter Baller ST-D

The Gallivanter Baller ST-D in GTA Online is the newest vehicle that comes with many features. It is a four-seater SUV based on the real-life Land Rover Range Rover (L460). While there are currently eight Gallivanter Ballers in the multiplayer game, the ST-D variant is the only one that supports Imani Tech Upgrades.

Rockstar Games has listed this vehicle on the Legendary Motorsports website for a fixed price of $1,715,000. However, you can also buy Gallivanter Baller ST-D from the Luxury Autos Showroom for this week.

2) Ocelot Virtue

The Ocelot Virtue is a hidden gem within this week’s weekly update. Although Rockstar Games offered no direct deals on the vehicle, you can collect it for free by completing all the Los Santos Drug Wars missions in GTA Online. The series contains 11 missions divided into two parts: First Dose and Last Dose.

The gaming studio is offering double money and RP on all 11 missions, making the gameplay more intriguing. The Ocelot Virtue is an electric vehicle that supports Imani Tech upgrades. It can withstand up to 12 homing missiles, which makes it one of the best vehicles to drive in public lobbies.

1) Acid Lab

The Acid Lab has multiple deals this week. Firstly, it can be acquired for free by completing the First Dose series missions that also offer double money. Secondly, if you don’t want to play the missions, you can buy the MTL Brickade 6x6 vehicle directly from Warstock Cache & Carry at a 30% discount (original price: $1,450,000).

Last but not least, the upgrade costs are also reduced by 30% after the latest GTA Online weekly update. Therefore, one must acquire the MTL Brickade 6x6 truck this week and start their Acid Lab business as soon as possible.

