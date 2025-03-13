"we got an official rockstar server before gta 6": Discord continues the "before GTA 6" meme by reacting to Rockstar's latest post

While Grand Theft Auto fans await an update on GTA 6 from Rockstar Games, the studio recently promoted its Discord server on X. Even though the post didn't include anything related to the upcoming title, many fans, including the official Discord profile on X, did not shy away from asking about it.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Following the “before GTA 6” meme trend, Discord (X/@discord) commented:

“we got an official rockstar server before gta 6”

Expand Tweet

Ad

While many fans had a good laugh at Discord’s witty comment, Alton (X/@Altonmcla) made it more comically complex.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rockstar Games launched the server, along with a GTA 6 Discord channel, on February 13, 2025. While the studio mentioned the event in an official Newswire, it surprisingly decided to do a dedicated promotion of the server on March 12.

It goes without saying that many fans immediately started to ask about the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2.

GTA fans are eager to see the Grand Theft Auto 6 second trailer (Images via X)

Popular YouTuber SWEGTA (X/@SWEGTA) suggested that Rockstar Games should host community events on the Discord server:

Ad

“I think it'd be cool if you guys held some community events on the server. Maybe an art contest or something.”

While the official Discord server arrived before GTA 6, some fans stated that they had been banned from it.

Some Grand Theft Auto fans apparently got banned from Rockstar’s Discord server (Images via X)

Rockstar remains silent regarding GTA 6 despite various recent events

In the past few weeks, there were various (unofficial) events related to the upcoming game. The most notable one was undoubtedly a renowned Swiss retailer listing Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-order details on its website. The pre-order price was CFH 99, which caused the community to believe that the game would cost over $100 in the US.

Ad

Meanwhile, some fans anticipate a GTA 6 trailer 2 in late March and early April of 2025. As usual, Rockstar has yet to comment on both matters.

Also check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback