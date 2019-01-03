×
Balasubramaniam upsets Vietnamese Nguyen at chess tournament

PTI
NEWS
News
3   //    03 Jan 2019, 18:11 IST

Mumbai, Jan 3 (PTI) Indian boy Balasubramaniam H (ELO rating 2270) shocked Vietnamese IM Nguyen Van Huy (ELO 2438) in a fourth round match of the EKA IIFWL Investment Managers 4th Mumbai International GM Chess Tournament on Thursday.

The 15-year-old Balasubramaniam, ranked 52nd, showed great character and temperament as he produced another outstanding performance to put it across the 33-year-old Nguyen, ranked 23rd, on the eighth board and to record his third win and remain unbeaten at the end of four rounds.

The Tamil Nadu boy's other two wins came against Bangladesh's Koshor Shazzad and Russian GM Lugovskoy Maxim, while he played out a draw with Bangladesh GM Rahman Ziaurin the second round.

The youngster's efforts so far have earned him a performance rating of 2606 which is an increase of 72 rating points.

Overnight leaders, IM Visakh N R (2491) and GM Sandipan Chanda (2555), both from India, split the point as their match finished in a draw on the top board.

Vietnamese GM Tran Tuan Minh, Bangladeshi GM Ziaur Rahman, Indian IM Mohammad Nubairshah Shaikh and Iranian GM Masoud Mosadeghpour were the other players to win their games on the top 10 boards.

After four rounds, six players -- GM Sandipan Chanda (IND), Balasubramaniam H (IND), GM Rahman Ziaur (BAN), GM Tran Tuan Minh (VIE), IM Mohammad Nubairshah Shaikh (IND), and IM Visakh N R (IND), all have a tally of 3.5 points each.

Sandipan and Balasubramaniam, both with better tie- breaker scores, occupy the first and second positions, respectively.

Ziaur Rahman follows in third place.

Results Round 4 (top-10 boards): IM Visakh N.R. (IND, 2491) 3.5 drew GM Chanda Sandipan (IND, 2555) 3.5; GM Aleksandrov Aleksej (BLR, 2590) 3 drew IM Sardana Rishi (AUS, 2398) ; IM Muthaiah Al (IND, 2408) 3 drew GM Deepan Chakkravarthy J. (IND, 2550); GM Tran Tuan Minh (VIE, 2524) 3.5 beat IM Raghunandan Kaumandur Srihari (IND, 2378) 2.5; FM Mohammad Fahad Rahman (BAN, 2381) 3 drew GM Saptarshi Roy (IND, 2494) 3; GM Rahman Ziaur (BAN, 2468) 3.5 beat Saurabh Anand (IND, 2246) 2.5; IM Kathmale Sameer (IND, 2312) 3 drew IM Khusenkhojaev Muhammad (TJK, 2455) 3; IM Nguyen Van Huy (VIE, 2438) 2.5 lost Balasubramaniam H. (IND, 2270) 3.5; IM Tran Minh Thang (VIE, 2342) 2.5 lost IM Mohammad Nubairshah Shaikh (IND, 2437) 3.5; GM Mosadeghpour Masoud (IRI, 2520) 3 beat WIM Varshini V.(IND, 2171) 2.5

Standings after round 4 (top 10): 1. GM Chanda Sandipan (IND) 3.5 pts, 2. Balasubramaniam H. (IND) 3.5, 3. GM Rahman Ziaur (BAN) 3.5, 4-5. GM Tran Tuan Minh (VIE) 3.5, IM Mohammad Nubairshah Shaikh (IND) 3.5, 6. IM Visakh N.R. (IND) 3.5, 7. IM Kathmale Sameer (IND) 3, 8. GM Aleksandrov Aleksej (BLR) 3, 9. IM Muthaiah Al (IND) 3, 10. IM Sardana Rishi (AUS) 3

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
