How to catch all Tower Bosses in Palworld?

When players started exploring Palpagos, many wondered how they could catch all the Tower Bosses in Palworld. These entities present some of the toughest fights, and you will be told by the game that capturing them isn't possible. However, there is a workaround that will let you get the Syndicate Tower Bosses in your roster.

This article will go over the method that will let you and other players catch all the Tower Bosses in Palworld.

Note: This workaround is a bug that may get fixed with future patches.

How to catch all Tower Bosses: Zoe and Grizzbolt

To capture Zoe and Grizzbolt, fast-travel to Small Settlement and attack the PIDF officers. Quickly activate the fast-travel point in this location and head to the one directly outside the Rayne Syndicate Tower. Now, visit this tower to initiate a boss fight. However, before and after entering it, attack the Small Settlement cops once more to ensure that they are indeed hostile.

After skipping a cutscene, you can approach Zoe and Grizzbolt. Stay close and angle yourself so that the PIDF cops can hit these bosses with their bullets. You'll know that Zoe and Grizzbolt can be captured once they stop fighting and flee to the corner. Hit them in the back with a Pal Sphere to swiftly capture them and then respawn to exit the dungeon.

How to catch all Tower Bosses: Lily and Lyleen

Lily and Lyleen are the next bosses you'll face, and the method of catching them is very similar. The main difference is that they are stronger than Zoe and Grizzbolt, so you should come prepared to prevent taking too much damage.

Once again, you need to go back to Small Settlement and attack the PIDF officers. Then, you can fast-travel to outside the Free Pal Alliance Tower. You need to make sure the officers are still hostile by attacking them before and after entering the tower. You should also stick close to Lily and Lyleen. This will make sure the officers hit them.

You can capture them once Lily and Lyleen cease attacking and retire to a corner in the dungeon. Throw a Pal Sphere at them while they are facing away from you. This will let you catch them. Then, you can respawn to exit the dungeon.

How to catch all Tower Bosses: Axel and Orserk

The recommended level for these bosses is 40 since Axel and Orserk is a very hard boss fight. What makes capturing them harder is the fact that it is difficult to convince the officers to follow you to the Syndicate Tower. You can fast-travel to the Small Settlement or utilize the fast-travel statue at Fisherman's Point to assault the PIDF officers.

However, you need to ensure that they actively attack you outside the Brothers of the Eternal Pyre Tower situated on Mount Obsidian. Like the other bosses, let the PIDF officers strike Orserk, and you'll know you've got him when he stops attacking and flees. Use the opportunity to hit both Axel and the entity in the back with a Pal Sphere to catch them. Subsequently, respawn to exit the dungeon.

How to catch all Tower Bosses: Marcus and Faleris

Marcus and Faleris are among the hardest tower bosses to catch because this fight takes place in midair. Moreover, it's very difficult to get the PIDF officers to attack them. Even a flying mount will not be of much use in this fight.

Once again, try to get the PIDF officers to attack you and lead them to the PIDF Tower in the desert, regardless of whether they come from the Small Settlement or Duneshelter fast-travel location.

Now, once you reach the inside of the Syndicate Tower, attempt to maintain your distance from Marcus and Faleris. Unlike the other bosses, you don't want to get too close as these foes are dangerous. So, stay away and keep jumping. This will make the PIDF officers shoot in the air and hit Marcus and Faleris. Keep doing this until you notice both retreating like the previous bosses.

Then, throw a Pal Sphere at his back to catch them. Respawn to leave the dungeon and have these entities in your Palbox.

How to catch all Tower Bosses: Victor and Shadowbeak

Victor and Shadowbeak are currently the final bosses you will encounter. They can be found in the tower at the northernmost part of Palpagos. The PAL Genetic Research Unit Tower is located in the mountains, making it hard to get there. Following the instructions for the other bosses, you can make the PIDF officials follow you to the tower before entering it.

Shadowbeak is a one-of-a-kind Pal, so make sure to stay out of its way yet close enough so the officers can hit it. This creature and Victor will flee to a corner of the dungeon and stop fighting, which is a sign that you can catch them. Toss a Pal Sphere to capture them, then respawn and check your Palbox to have them in your inventory.

