5 bold predictions for the New England Patriots in 2021

The New England Patriots used a first-round pick on Alabama QB Mac Jones after veteran Cam Newton blew his shot in 2020. Julian Edelman has retired and Joe Thuney and Jason McCourty have left town.

Head coach Bill Belichick went a different way in the offseason with a first-round QB in the top 15 and spent a record amount in free agency; they rebuilt the roster in less than ten days with Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Nelson Agholor, Matt Judon, Jalen Mills and Kyle Van Noy.

Considering the winds of change in Foxborough, here are five bold predictions for the new-look New England Patriots.

What the 2021 New England Patriots could have in store

#1 - Neither QB will be the full-time starter for the New England Patriots

New England Patriots Training Camp

Mac Jones seems to be on the path to winning the starting job, which would be a mistake for his future. He's skilled but inexperienced.

He could find some early success against the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and New Orleans Saints. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, and LA Chargers follow, and if Mac Jones starts losing consecutive games and gets attacked by defenses, the New England Patriots could go with Newton mid-season.

There's a tough stretch until Week 14 bye week and Cam wasn't the greatest last year. Each could start at least six games in 2021.

#2 - RB Damien Harris finishes top five in rushing yards with 1,200+ yards

Belichick on Damien Harris: “I’ve been impressed with the commitment that he’s shown.” pic.twitter.com/mv0P3qnVce — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) July 29, 2021

Damien Harris had 691 rushing yards in 2020 through just 10 games and Cam Newton took a large portion of the carries from the RBs. Cam Newton won't be on the field as much and Harris is positioned as the lead rusher for the New England Patriots entering Week 1.

Regardless, the pass game will suffer again and lean more on the run game. Harris has the potential to eclipse 1,000 yards and finish as a top-five RB.

#3 - New England Patriots will have their worst record since 2000

Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots

The New England Patriots finished 5-11 back in 2000 and haven't finished below seven wins since. A record of 6-11 in 2021 isn't that unlikely given their schedule.

The AFC East has seen a power shift in recent times. The Buffalo Bills have emerged from the cover of obscurity, the Miami Dolphins have a solid roster if Tua Tagovailoa pans out, and the New York Jets are slowly getting there.

They face Tom Brady's Buccaneers, Dallas, LAC, Cleveland, Atlanta and Tennessee on top of their own division. Considering their QB situation, they could lose a lot of close games this year.

#4 - New additions to the defense will have more sacks than the 2020 team total

Matt Judon, the highest paid defensive free agent in this year's class, takes the field for his first Patriots training camp.



Judon was outspoken against the NFLPA over their agreement with the league over COVID policy. @ABC6 #GoPats #PatsCamp pic.twitter.com/TJYg4L5MYt — Ian Steele (@IanSteeleABC6) July 29, 2021

The New England Patriots had 24 total sacks in 2020 and focused on getting more pressure through free agency and the draft.

Matt Judon was signed as their premier pass-rusher after having six sacks in 2020. Davon Godchaux is an underrated NT and could have a couple sacks himself. Kyle Van Noy also had six sacks last year with Miami.

Rookies Josh Uche, Ronnie Perkins and Christian Barmore could rack up six sacks between them. Somewhere around 30+ sacks should be an easy goal in 2021.

#5 - TE Hunter Henry ends the season on the IR

Atlanta Falcons v Los Angeles Chargers

It's not that bold of a prediction since Hunter Henry hasn't played a full season in five years. He missed all of 2018 and his record was 14 games in 2020 with 613 yards and four TDs.

He will be heavily used in the New England Patriots' system and his body doesn't have a good record of holding up. It'll be a miracle if he's still active by the Week 14 bye.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha