Aaron Rodgers left the Packers after 18 seasons for the Jets this offseason as he's out of the NFC North. This also means that the quarterback will no longer face the Bears twice a year. Yet, it doesn't mean that Packers fans still can't get any shots fired at them like Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones did.

Jones spoke at the team's media session and let Green Bay fans know as he called their behavior in an explosive manner. The defensive tackle also wished that the four-time NFL MVP was still with the Packers this season:

"I wish he (Rodgers) played one more year with Green Bay. Their fans are really shi**y. So, um, yeah, I wanted to go back up there and I wanted to play him and I wanted to beat him. I want him to be there so you can see it. But the fact that he's gone, you know, I mean, it's cool.

"They're just freaking obnoxious… yelling and all that other stuff about things that don't even matter? Half of them don't even know football it’s so weird to me."

Justin Jones blasted Packers fans today during his media session.



Jones concluded:

"I want to go out there and I want to beat the hell out of them, you know, on their field and I want to hear it. I want to hear the boos and you know that that's what I look forward to."

Aaron Rodgers has faced the Chicago Bears a total of 30 times in his career. He's thrown for 6,965 yards, 64 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 29 regular-season starts.

The 39-year-old threw for 244 yards and two interceptions in the playoffs back in the 2010 season. In all, Aaron Rodgers has a 25-5 record versus the Bears, which is the most wins against any franchise he's faced.

Which NFC teams will Aaron Rodgers and the Jets face this upcoming season?

New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers

In his first season with the New York Jets, the 10-time Pro Bowler will face the entire NFC East and the Atlanta Falcons. The Jets will face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 and Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6.

In Week 8, it's the New York Giants, and then the Washington Commanders in Week 16. New York will host the Falcons in Week 13 at MetLife Stadium. We'll see if the future Hall of Famer can fare as well against the NFC this season as he did with the Green Bay Packers.

