Antonio Brown found life after the NFL as leaned more into his rap career and was the president of Donda Sports under Kayne West. The former NFL wide receiver is the co-owner of the arena football team Albany Empire. Yet, it seems that Brown might be ready to make a comeback.

He tweeted a photo of himself in a Ravens uniform as a sign that he wants to play at least one more season in the league. NFL fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Brown's tweet. Most went all-in on the Super Bowl-winning receiver:

Other fans took it a step further, assuming that Antonio Brown has CTE thinking the Baltimore Ravens will sign him:

Brown started his NFL career when the Pittsburgh Steelers selected him in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. The rest was history as he would become one of the top wideouts of the 2010s. In his nine seasons with the team, Brown had seven seasons with over 1,000 yards.

He had six straight seasons of over 1,000 yards between 2013 and 2018. The former Central Michigan star led the NFL in yards and receptions twice with the Steelers. Pittsburgh traded him to the Raiders but he never played a regular-season game with the team.

After a season with the New England Patriots, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed him ahead of the 2020 season. He played his final NFL game as the Buccaneers faced the New York Jets in Week 17 of the 2021 season.

Antonio Brown abruptly exited the field at MetLife Stadium and was subsequently cut by then-head coach Bruce Arians.

Antonio Brown has always wanted to play with Lamar Jackson

In an interview on the I Am Athlete podcast last January, the four-time All-Pro was asked which current NFL quarterback he would want to play:

"Lamar Jackson. Action Jackson. Let's give Lamar Jackson his flowers. Lamar Jackson is a great quarterback. Not only him throwing the ball, but the dynamic of him playing, the excitement."

Lamar Jackson responded upon hearing that Brown wanted to play with him and if the organization should sign him:

“I’d be happy if they signed him."

However, Baltimore signed veteran receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason to a one-year deal worth $18 million. Yet, there could still be an outside chance Brown could be added to the Ravens' wide receiving core this offseason.

