NFL DFS Picks: Best FanDuel and DraftKings lineup advice for October 17 | NFL Week 6

NFL Week 6's Sunday schedule holds several "Game of the Week" contenders and a few under-the-radar matchups, which should make for an interesting day on DFS FanDuel and DraftKings tournaments.

FanDuel and DraftKings run weekly contests where you build your fantasy lineup every day there is an NFL game. It's very different from standard fantasy football, where your lineup represents your entire season.

FanDuel's budget to build a team is $60,000 and you can't use more than four players from the same team. DraftKings has a smaller budget of $50,000 to create your squad. Check out some tips to build the best lineup of NFL players for Week 6's Sunday games.

Best FanDuel/DraftKings lineup picks for NFL Week 6 Sunday games

QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers – $8,000 (FanDuel) / $7,300 (DraftKings) – vs Baltimore Ravens

Justin Herbert is fourth in the NFL in passing yards (1,576), third in passing touchdowns (13) and fourth in passing yards per game (315.2). The Baltimore Ravens gave up 513 total yards to the Indianapolis Colts last week and shouldn't have an easier matchup against Herbert.

PFF @PFF JUSTIN HERBERT DIME TO KEENAN ALLEN 🍿

JUSTIN HERBERT DIME TO KEENAN ALLEN 🍿

https://t.co/bjakWDP7Pf

Herbert has had at least 20 fantasy points in his last three games and has at least three touchdowns per game in that span.

RB Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals – $7,000 (FanDuel) / $6,400 (DraftKings) – vs Detroit Lions

Joe Mixon will carry the full load in Week 6 with Samaje Perine still on the Reserve/COVID list. Mixon was stuffed last week against the Green Bay Packers for just 33 yards and a touchdown, but had at least 67 rushing yards in every prior game this season.

The Detroit Lions are 23rd against the run and Mixon should greatly improve on his 77.2 yards per game (third in the NFL).

RB D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions – $7,100 (FanDuel) / $6,300 (DraftKings) – vs Cincinnati Bengals

Speaking of the Lions, D'Andre Swift is questionable for Sunday with a groin injury, but should still be good to play. He managed 51 rushing yards and a touchdown despite Jamaal Williams stealing a large chunk of his carries.

The Cincinnati Bengals are surprisingly 10th against the run, but they have to deal with the two-headed monster with Swift and Williams. Williams could be used to pound the defense early to allow Swift to find the easy runs.

WR Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers – $7,100 (FanDuel) / $6,400 (DraftKings) – vs Baltimore Ravens

With Herbert as your quarterback, stacking him up with Keenan Allen just makes sense. The Ravens are now 29th against the pass, which could end with great performances from Mike Williams and Keenan Allen.

ryanpropz @ryanpropz Keenan Allen over 73.5 receiving yards -114 FDMike Williams was a DNP all week long, which is a bad sign for his availability. Even if he plays, I’d imagine he’s limited. Quietly, Keenan is getting peppered with targets. 53 in 5 games, and he’s over in 3/5 #GamblingTwitter Keenan Allen over 73.5 receiving yards -114 FDMike Williams was a DNP all week long, which is a bad sign for his availability. Even if he plays, I’d imagine he’s limited. Quietly, Keenan is getting peppered with targets. 53 in 5 games, and he’s over in 3/5#GamblingTwitter

Williams has been the star so far this season, but the Ravens will likely run their best defenders with him, freeing up Allen to have his third 100-yard game of the year.

WR Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team – $7,400 (FanDuel) / $7,100 (DraftKings) – vs Kansas City Chiefs

Terry McLaurin is expected to play (hamstring) and is also expected to have a fantastic game against the 29th-ranked defense against the pass. He had just four catches off of 11 targets last week, but should be able to lead the team in receiving yards and catches against the Kansas City Chiefs.

PFF @PFF Just throw it up to Terry McLaurin 🗣 Just throw it up to Terry McLaurin 🗣 https://t.co/OprmhKeJWc

McLaurin has established a pattern this year with under 10 fantasy points in one game and then over 20 in the next. That means he is due for over 20 points in Week 6.

WR Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans – $6,500 (FanDuel) / $5,800 (DraftKings) – vs Indianapolis Colts

Brandin Cooks' production has tapered off over the last two weeks, but he has a favorable matchup against the Colts. Lamar Jackson had a career-high in passing yards against Indy last week and Davis Mills could end up having his own success against them.

RiseorFall 🎙️🎥 @TeamRiseorFall

🌐bit.ly/3FSy8XF Top #NFL #DFS Value Picks for #FanDuel 🔸Brandin Cooks - According to the RoF NFL DFS Study Hub Cooks averages nearly 9 targets per game, accounting for a high 33.59% of the Texans targets. Cooks is also playing a team-high 92% of offensive snaps. Top #NFL #DFS Value Picks for #FanDuel 🔸Brandin Cooks - According to the RoF NFL DFS Study Hub Cooks averages nearly 9 targets per game, accounting for a high 33.59% of the Texans targets. Cooks is also playing a team-high 92% of offensive snaps.

🌐bit.ly/3FSy8XF https://t.co/8SAKVPIak5

Cooks has 44 targets, which leads the team, so Mills is trying to get the ball to his playmaker and sometimes it doesn't pan out. It should work out on Sunday with Xavier Rhodes questionable for the Colts.

TE Ricky Seals-Jones, Arizona Cardinals – $5,000(FanDuel) / $3,000 (DraftKings) – vs Indianapolis Colts

Logan Thomas' injury has opened up Ricky Seals-Jones to carry the load and he ended up with nine targets last week.

Faraz Siddiqi @farazsiddiqi Ricky Seals-Jones in Week 590% of routes

24% target share

3 end zone targetsChiefs are allowing the most receiving yards to tight ends, leading to giving up the 5th most fantasy points to the position so far through 5 games.Game script should play into his favor, as well. Ricky Seals-Jones in Week 590% of routes

24% target share

3 end zone targetsChiefs are allowing the most receiving yards to tight ends, leading to giving up the 5th most fantasy points to the position so far through 5 games.Game script should play into his favor, as well.

The Kansas City Chiefs' defense is killing them this season by being 29th against the pass. Terry McLaurin will likely lead the offense in the game, but Seals-Jones could end up with double-digit targets and top his season-high 41 receiving yards.

FLEX RB Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears – $5,500 (FanDuel) / $4,600 (DraftKings) – vs Green Bay Packers

Injuries to both David Montgomery and Damien Williams has opened the door for Khalil Herbert to be the featured player in the backfield.

Matthew Berry @MatthewBerryTMR Chicago Bears @BearsPR

We have placed RB Damien Williams on the Reserve-COVID-19 list. #Bears roster move:We have placed RB Damien Williams on the Reserve-COVID-19 list. #Bears roster move:

We have placed RB Damien Williams on the Reserve-COVID-19 list. FYI. Rookie RB Khalil Herbert had 18 carries for 75 yards last week and is available in about 80% of ESPN leagues. He is the likely starter for Chicago this week vs Green Bay and would be a viable RB2 in Week 6. twitter.com/bearspr/status… FYI. Rookie RB Khalil Herbert had 18 carries for 75 yards last week and is available in about 80% of ESPN leagues. He is the likely starter for Chicago this week vs Green Bay and would be a viable RB2 in Week 6. twitter.com/bearspr/status…

He had 75 rushing yards on 18 carries last week and has become one of the best last-minute FLEX options entering Week 6. The Green Bay Packers are pretty solid against the run, but Herbert gets open lanes with his offensive line.

DEF Carolina Panthers – $4,000 (FanDuel) / $2,900 (DraftKings) – vs Minnesota Vikings

The Carolina Panthers were brought back down to earth against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4 but recovered against the Philadelphia Eagles last week.

Carolina Panthers @Panthers FUMBLE!!!THIS DEFENSE IS ON 🔥🔥🔥📺: FOX FUMBLE!!!THIS DEFENSE IS ON 🔥🔥🔥📺: FOX https://t.co/xuj4qoGG2H

Also Read

The Minnesota Vikings could be without a 100% Dalvin Cook and the Panthers could pose a threat to Kirk Cousins' low turnover count. Carolina has only allowed more than 21 points once and should have a good game whether Cook plays or not.

Total Budgets: $57,400 of $60,000 FanDuel / $49,800 of $50,000 DraftKings

Edited by Samuel Green