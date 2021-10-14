NFL DFS Picks Week 6: Best FanDuel and DraftKings picks and lineup advice

The slate of games for Week 6 of the NFL has several hard-hitting matches. That should make for an exciting day in tournaments with FanDuel and DraftKings.

These platforms run a weekly contest where you can build your fantasy lineup every week. They run tournaments every day where there is an NFL game, compared to running with the same lineup all season in standard fantasy football.

FanDuel's budget to build a team is $60,000, and you can't use more than four players from the same team. DraftKings has a smaller budget of $50,000 to create your team. Check out some tips to build the best lineup of NFL players for Week 6.

Best FanDuel/DraftKings lineup advice for NFL Week 6

QB Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts - $6700 on FanDuel, $5000 on DraftKings

PFF @PFF Only QBs with 0 turnover-worthy passes this season: 🎯Tom Brady

🎯Russell Wilson

🎯Carson Wentz Only QBs with 0 turnover-worthy passes this season: 🎯Tom Brady

🎯Russell Wilson

🎯Carson Wentz https://t.co/RCDqFPIHO2

Carson Wentz played well on Monday night despite his defense letting the game slip away. More importantly, he has receivers who he can be confident in throwing to. Wentz's best game was Week 5 with 402 passing yards and two touchdowns. The Houston Texans are not on the same level as the Baltimore Ravens in any sense, which should allow Carson Wentz to have over 20 points in fantasy football again.

RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts - $7500 on FanDuel, $6300 on DraftKings

Next Gen Stats @NextGenStats Carson Wentz & Jonathan Taylor (76-yard TD)Taylor reached a top speed of 20.60 mph on his 76-yard catch & run, the 9th time he's reached a speed over 20 mph on an offensive touch since entering the NFL in 2020, most among all RBs in that span. #StatThat | Powered by @awscloud Carson Wentz & Jonathan Taylor (76-yard TD)Taylor reached a top speed of 20.60 mph on his 76-yard catch & run, the 9th time he's reached a speed over 20 mph on an offensive touch since entering the NFL in 2020, most among all RBs in that span.#StatThat | Powered by @awscloud https://t.co/8MRjBjyBZ3

Jonathan Taylor is seen as a top-5 running back in Week 6 after having over 160 total yards against the Baltimore Ravens. He had 116 receiving yards, which pairs him well with Carson Wentz when they face the Texans this week. 30 fantasy points are hard to duplicate, but Taylor could easily end up with over 25 points in the game. The Texans are ranked 26th against the run and 18th against the pass.

RB Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - $6600 on FanDuel, $5200 on DraftKings

Ian Hartitz @Ihartitz Leonard Fournette had himself a pretty, pretty, pretty good Week 5 Leonard Fournette had himself a pretty, pretty, pretty good Week 5 https://t.co/nfftRn4FLB

Leonard Fournette was a streaming option last week against the Miami Dolphins, and had 19 fantasy football points in the game. He had 110 total yards and a touchdown and the Philadelphia Eagles are the third-worst team against the run. Tom Brady and the passing game have seen some minor struggles, but Fournette could end up as the MVP of the game.

WR Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams - $6900 on FanDuel, $5500 on DraftKings

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy Hit the 🔁 button if you started Robert Woods tonight Hit the 🔁 button if you started Robert Woods tonight https://t.co/ut2ctJkSS7

It was a long wait but Robert Woods finally hit the payload in Week 5 with 21 points from 150 yards and 12 catches. He's only scored twice this season, but Woods is getting open often and seeing a major increase in his targets. Head coach Sean McVay's gameplan last week was to implement Woods more into the offense and it paid off. He should be another top receiver in Week 6.

WR Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team - $7400 on FanDuel, $7400 on DraftKings

Terry McLaurin had his worst game in Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints despite 11 targets. The matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs defense favors McLaurin and he should bounce back with a double-digit fantasy football score. He's been the number one target for Taylor Heinicke this season and that shouldn't change when facing one of the best teams in the AFC.

WR Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals - $5700 on FanDuel, $4600 on DraftKings

Rondale Moore has had a great season so far, but his production hurts from a crowded offense full of weapons. Moore has been a secret weapon on specific plays for the Arizona Cardinals, but could have high numbers in a shootout with the Cleveland Browns. He had 59 receiving yards and 38 rushing yards last week and could continue being a dual-threat on the offense.

TE Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens - $6300 on FanDuel, $5400 on DraftKings

StatMuse @statmuse Mark Andrews tonight:11 REC

147 YDS

2 TD

2 2PTThe Ravens came back from down 16 in the 4th quarter. Mark Andrews tonight:11 REC

147 YDS

2 TD

2 2PTThe Ravens came back from down 16 in the 4th quarter. https://t.co/4cSnpvzxEz

Mark Andrews was the top tight end last week with 147 yards and two touchdowns on Monday night. He scored his first touchdowns of the 2021 season last week and should have another against the LA Chargers. Lamar Jackson is showing the NFL he can throw with the best in the league and will likely give Andrews a hefty number of targets against LA's defense.

FLEX RB Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers - $8500 on FanDuel, $6900 on DraftKings

Najee Harris had his best performance against the Denver Broncos last week with 122 rushing yards and a touchdown. He even left the game early in the fourth quarter with a case of cramps. The Seattle Seahawks have a poor defense and Harris should be able to pound on them for another high score in fantasy football. The Pittsburgh Steelers offense as a whole seems to be playing better and should be able to move the ball well this week.

CB Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys - $4100 on FanDuel, $2800 on DraftKings

PFF @PFF Lowest passer rating allowed this season:1. Trevon Diggs - 38.9-- Spiking the ball every play 39.6 --2. Jaylon Johnson - 41.4

3. Anthony Averett - 41.7 Lowest passer rating allowed this season:1. Trevon Diggs - 38.9-- Spiking the ball every play 39.6 --2. Jaylon Johnson - 41.4

3. Anthony Averett - 41.7 https://t.co/7lx1T4bRMV

Also Read

The Dallas Cowboys allowed 20 points to the New York Giants in Week 5, along with one touchdown. The New England Patriots have struggled at times on offense this year and cornerback Trevon Diggs is now up to six interceptions in five games. He should be able to get another one in Week 6 as teams continue to target him.

Total Budgets: $59,700 of $60,000 FanDuel / $49,100 of $50,000 DraftKings

Edited by Piyush Bisht