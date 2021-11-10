NFL Power Rankings Week 10: Where does every NFC team stand?

It is officially the halfway point of the 2021 NFL season. The Week 10 NFL Power Rankings feature a big shake-up in the NFC conference. Only four of the 16 teams are coming off wins, and none of them have won consecutive games. Only three NFC teams retained their spot in the Power Rankings, while the other 13 have shifted.

NFC Power Rankings: Teams struggling the most

#16 - Detroit Lions (0-8)

Last week: #16

Next Week: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Detroit Lions remain the easy pick for last place in the Power Rankings because they are the only team without a win in the 2021 NFL season. It won't get any easier for them in Week 10 when they take on the surging Pittsburgh Steelers, who have won four games in a row.

The Lions will look to the future as they continue a full rebuild of their roster. The good news for them is that they should have one of the top NFL Draft picks this season.

#15 - Washington Football Team (2-6)

Last week: #15

Next week: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Washington Football Team is tied for the second-longest losing streak in the NFC conference. They will have a difficult matchup against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10.

Washington's defense has been one of the biggest disappointments this season. Their passing defense has been torched all season, and now they have to face one of the top passing attacks in the NFL. It's hard to imagine them moving up the Power Rankings any time soon.

#14 - Chicago Bears (3-6)

Last week: #13

Next week: BYE

The Chicago Bears are the other NFC team that has lost four consecutive games after a frustrating defeat by the Pittsburgh Steelers in Monday Night Football last week. Rookie Justin Fields played well, but it wasn't enough to stop them falling in the Power Rankings.

Daniel Jeremiah @MoveTheSticks Justin Fields is starting to adjust to the speed of the NFL game. He’s playing with more urgency & it’s been fun to watch the last 2 games. Justin Fields is starting to adjust to the speed of the NFL game. He’s playing with more urgency & it’s been fun to watch the last 2 games.

The Bears will have a bye in Week 10, and it will come for them at a good time. They desperately need to regroup and turn things around fast if they want any chance at climbing the Power Rankings and making it back to the playoffs this season.

#13 - Philadelphia Eagles (3-6)

Last week: #11

Next week: vs. Denver Broncos

The Philadelphia Eagles have been as inconsistent as any team in the NFL this year. Some weeks they look like playoff contenders, while others they appear to have no shot.

Dave Zangaro @DZangaroNBCS Jalen Hurts says the two plays that he’s thinking about are the missed throw to DeVonta Smith in the end zone and the miss to Dallas Goedert on the first drive.



Says a lot about Hurts that he really played well in the second half and is focused on his mistakes. Accountable. Jalen Hurts says the two plays that he’s thinking about are the missed throw to DeVonta Smith in the end zone and the miss to Dallas Goedert on the first drive.Says a lot about Hurts that he really played well in the second half and is focused on his mistakes. Accountable.

Jalen Hurts is as inconsistent as the Eagles themselves. He is auditioning to be the quarterback of the future and has displayed mixed results. He will need a strong second half of the season to inspire optimism about his status as the starting quarterback next year.

