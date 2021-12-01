NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Where does every NFC team stand?

Power Rankings continue to shuffle every week of the 2021 NFL season. There have been a lot of inconsistent teams this year, and there have been an unusual number of upsets. Entering Week 13, just one of the 16 teams in the NFC are in the same spot in the Power Rankings as last week.

NFC Power Rankings: Teams struggling the most

NFC teams ranked #16-#13 in the Week 13 Power Rankings.

#16 - Detroit Lions (0-10-1)

Last week: #16

Next Week: vs. Minnesota Vikings

The one and only team in the NFC that held their spot from last week's Power Rankings is the Detroit Lions. That is because they suffered their tenth loss of the 2021 NFL season and remain winless.

The Lions continue to play tough and have been close to several wins this season but unfortunately have still been unable to get one. They lost on a final second field goal in Week 13 to the Chicago Bears.

#15 - Seattle Seahawks (3-8)

Last week: #14

Next Week: vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks continued their free fall down the Power Rankings with another loss in Week 13. They have now lost six of their last seven games as this season appears to have completely gotten away from them.

br_betting @br_betting Me praying that this Seahawks offense wakes up 🙏 Me praying that this Seahawks offense wakes up 🙏 https://t.co/z0FDOx51MD

Russell Wilson's return from injury a few weeks ago was supposed to jump-start their offense, but it hasn't worked out that way. The Seahawks have lost three games since his return while scoring less than ten points per game.

#14 - Chicago Bears (4-7)

Last week: #15

Next Week: vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Chicago Bears were shaky again in Week 13, defeating the Lions by just one field goal as time expired, but they did end their five-game losing streak. They will try to use that as a starting point to get back in the playoff picture.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Amid a report about a potential firing, #Bears coach Matt Nagy gets a Thanksgiving W with a last-second FG. The hope was the report would galvanize the locker room. For this week, it all results in a win. Amid a report about a potential firing, #Bears coach Matt Nagy gets a Thanksgiving W with a last-second FG. The hope was the report would galvanize the locker room. For this week, it all results in a win.

It won't be easy in Week 13 as they take on one of the best teams in the NFL this year, the Arizona Cardinals. They will have to play much better than they have recently if they want any chance of building a winning streak.

#13 - New Orleans Saints (5-6)

Last week: #8

Next Week: vs. Dallas Cowboys

The New Orleans Saints fell the most in the Power Rankings this week after another disappointing performance. They have now lost four consecutive games, the longest active losing streak in the entire NFL.

The Saints have suffered a ton of injuries this season to some of their most important players. This includes Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas being out for the year.

1 / 4 NEXT

Edited by Windy Goodloe