NFL Trade Rumors: 3 Landing Spots for WR Allen Robinson post-franchise tag deadline

The Chicago Bears and WR Allen Robinson were unable to agree to a new multi-year deal ahead of the July 15th deadline for players on the franchise tag. Allen Robinson will now play the 2021 season on the tag salary of $17.9 million. If the Bears are still interested in keeping him, they must wait until next season. It's unknown where Chicago stands on the WR's future but would be giving up on a consistent playmaker.

Allen Robinson had 102 catches for 1,250 yards and six TDs, marking him as the fourth player in franchise history with 100+ catches in a season. Over three years, he's averaged six catches and 70 yards per game and a total of 17 TDs. Robinson has been a workhorse for the Bears, but will be 29 next season. He's asking for around $20 million per year and Chicago may not desire to pay someone who is reaching an age where other WRs start to leave their prime.

The NFL's trade deadline is November 3rd. The Chicago Bears open their season against the Rams, Bengals, Ravens, Lions, Raiders, Packers, and Buccaneers. There's a chance they can end that stretch at 2-5 and the season might be a lost cause. The team could decide to trade Robinson after a poor start to the season or maybe even before Week 1. Either way, here are the top three teams that could be interested in obtaining WR Allen Robinson.

#1 - Miami Dolphins

Allen Robinson could join DeVante Parker, Will Fuller, Jaylen Waddle and Mike Gesicki as one of the best receiving units in the league. If QB Tua Tagovailoa fails with that offense, then he's not the guy for Miami. In exchange, the Bears could acquire CB Xavien Howard to replace Kyle Fuller. The Dolphins don't seem eager to sign Howard to a long-term deal bigger than Byron Jones'. They have $55 million in cap space next year and could end up giving Robinson a large contract. Howard only has a cap hit of $12.5 million and could negotiate a deal with Chicago.

#2 - LA Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs

The Chargers picked up WR Mike Williams' fifth-year option ($15.6 million) even though he regressed in 2020. Allen Robinson would be a no-brainer upgrade to QB Justin Herbert. The Bears don't get quite as much talent in return but could possibly make Williams a 1,000-yard receiver again.

#3 - New England Patriots

Denver Broncos v New England Patriots

N'Keal Harry wants out of New England and could find a better role with the Bears with Allen Robinson out of the picture. As for the Patriots, it seems they are giving Cam Newton one last chance as a starter and Allen Robinson gives him the best opportunity to find success as a passer. There really isn't a true WR1 on the roster anyway.

