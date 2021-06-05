Top 10 NFL Rookies going into the 2021 NFL season

When thinking about the 2021 NFL draft class, rookies like Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson are the names that come to mind. But when thinking about which NFL rookies will have the greatest impact on their team in their debut season, it may not be the top two selections.

The top rookies going into the 2021 NFL season showed their ability to make plays happen in college football and showcased enough to prove that their game will translate well in the NFL.

Top 10 Rookies for the 2021 NFL season

#1 - Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

Kyle Pitts will be a difficult player to cover due to his size and speed. Without Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley will most likely get double coverage, making Pitts a reliable target for Matt Ryan to aim for.

#2 - Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers' running game ranked bottom of the league during the 2020 NFL season. To address that issue, the team drafted Najee Harris in the first round this season. With this pick, they also showed that they are serious about giving Ben Roethlisberger more weapons under a new offensive scheme. Harris should immediately help the Steelers offense as a three-down back and become a force in the backfield as well.

#3 - Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase has now been reunited with his former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. While Burrow already had a strong receiver duo in Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, Chase could easily become his number one and the top receiver in the league.

#4 - Jamin Davis, LB, Washington Football Team

Jamin Davis will join Chase Young and Montez Sweat in a dynamic, young Washington defense. Davis has good speed and will fill a big area of concern for the Washington defense, who will face three strong offenses in the NFC East.

#5 Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Los Angeles Chargers

Asante Samuel Jr. is athletic and can play slot corner as well. The rookie is slightly small for a cornerback but is still expected to thrive next season. The young corner could be the Chargers' long-term solution at cornerback.

#6 - Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami Dolphins

Jaelan Phillips could become the NFL's best defensive rookie in 2021. Miami expects Phillips to be a dominant pass rusher in his rookie season. He will be a three-down rusher and will immediately start and make a difference for Miami in the competitive AFC East division.

#7 - Alijah Vera-Tucker, OT, New York Jets

Alijah Vera-Tucker could prove to be one of the most valuable picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was a powerhouse offensive tackle and offensive guard at USC and allowed just three quarterback hits. That is something the Jets will want for their young rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.

#8 - Andre Cisco, S, Jacksonville Jaguars

Andre Cisco is a big safety and has great speed. The Jaguars will benefit and find a lot of value in the fact that he is great against the rush. While playing college football at Syracuse he had 13 career interceptions due to his great instincts.

In a defensive scheme like the Jacksonville Jaguars currently use, Cisco should and will be a great addition to the squad.

#9 - Devonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Devonta Smith already has elite route-running skills and has been impressive in the Philadelphia Eagles' OTAs. If the Heisman Trophy winner does what he has been doing in rookie camp and OTAs, then he will be a definite contender for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

#10 - Elijah Morre, WR, New York Jets

Although Elijah Moore is smaller than most receivers, he will look to make a big impact for the Jets and quarterback Zach Wilson. Moore can fill in at the slot with his 4.35 40-yard dash speed. He has great hands and never dropped a pass in his college career.

