Top 5 colleges that have produced the most NFL draft picks since 2010

When college football recruiters set out to find the best young athletes in the country, they are always asked the same question: How many players from this college have gone on to play in the NFL?

College football programs pride themselves on having players in action on Sundays. Having a successful college football program not only draws higher-ranked recruits, but also but also wins championships. University of Alabama head coach Nick Saban is well aware of that, which is why he has had the most players drafted into the NFL over the last decade.

Top 5 colleges to have churned out NFL prospects since 2010

#1 - University of Alabama

Draft picks: 101

First-round draft picks: 38

The University of Alabama tied a record set by the University of Miami in 2004 for the most players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft with six this year. Alabama had a total of ten players drafted overall with six in the first round, two in the second and two in the sixth round.

Schools w/multiple 1st round 2021 NFL Draft picks:



Alabama 6

Clemson 2

Florida 2

Miami 2

Northwestern 2

Penn State 2

Virginia Tech 2 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) April 30, 2021

#2 - Ohio State

Draft picks: 82

First-round draft picks: 19

Ohio State University tied Alabama with ten players drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft. But unlike Alabama, Ohio State had just one player drafted in the first round, quarterback Justin Fields, who was drafted by the Chicago Bears.

Justin Fields is on the money with this TD pass. 💪



Where are you targeting the rookie in drafts?



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/j8du4jG6lr — NBC Sports EDGE Football (@NBCSEdgeFB) August 29, 2021

#3 - LSU

Draft picks: 81

First-round draft picks: 16

LSU comes in third, just one draft pick behind Ohio State since 2010. LSU had just one player drafted in the first round this year, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who headed to the Cincinnati Bengals to join his former teammate and 2020 first overall pick Joe Burrow.

In 2020, LSU tied for the most NFL draft picks in a single season with an outstanding 14 players from the national championship team in the NFL.

#4 - University of Florida

Draft picks: 75

First-round draft picks: 15

The University of Florida had two first-round selections in the 2021 NFL Draft, with tight end Kyle Pitts becoming the highest-drafted tight end at #4 to the Atlanta Falcons.

The New York Giants then drafted Kadarius Toney with the 20th overall selection. Quarterback Kyle Trask was drafted by the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers with hopes of becoming the team's future quarterback.

Them boys from oklahoma… pic.twitter.com/1I94KCDto1 — Creed Humphrey (@creed_humphrey) August 21, 2021

#5 - University of Oklahoma

Draft picks: 64

First-round draft picks: 10

The University of Oklahoma didn't have any players drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. In total, Oklahoma had five players drafted this year.

In the four years that Lincoln Riley has been head coach, he has had 21 players drafted into the NFL. Offensive lineman Creed Humphrey was the first Sooner to be drafted in 2021, taken by the Kansas City Chiefs late in the second round.

