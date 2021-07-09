Which team could be the next NFL dynasty?

With Tom Brady under center, the New England Patriots were an NFL dynasty through most of the 21st century. There have been others through the years, such as the Buffalo Bills in the early 90s and Pittsburgh Steelers in the late 70s.

Dynasty teams are a common sight in the NBA and even the NHL has one brewing with the Tampa Bay Lightning, who have just won their second straight Stanley Cup. But due to a stringent salary cap, high roster turnover and the single-game elimination format of the playoffs, it is almost impossible to form a dynasty in the NFL.

But like the Patriots, there are a few other teams that could potentially form a dynasty in the coming years.

Could one of these teams be the next NFL dynasty?

#1 - Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have arguably the best QB in the league in Patrick Mahomes. In the past three seasons, Mahomes has led the Chiefs to an AFC Championship game and two Super Bowls. The Chiefs have one of the best rosters in the league and have a real shot at being the next NFL dynasty.

Keeping your core players together is extremely important to have sustained success and the Chiefs have managed that thus far.

#2 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are led by a future Hall of Fame quarterback and the greatest player to ever suit up in an NFL jersey, Tom Brady.

Despite his age, Brady is playing extremely well and even led Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl win this past season. Everyone has been talking about the Buccaneers bringing back all 22 starters from last season, a first in the Super Bowl era. Factor in an easy schedule in 2021, and the Bucs have an easy road to a second-straight Super Bowl win.

#3 - Baltimore Ravens

The rest of the teams on the list still have a long way to go but could become an NFL dynasty down the road.

The Baltimore Ravens have been good in the regular season over the past three years but haven't been able to make it past the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Baltimore has been extremely consistent over the past five seasons, finishing no lower than second in the AFC North standings. Team management is building a strong roster around quarterback Lamar Jackson.

But the AFC North is going through a power shift, with the Cleveland Browns emerging as a legit force and the Cincinnati Bengals surrounding quarterback Joey Burrow with weapons aplenty.

The Ravens need to make a push for at least one AFC Championship game appearance in the next year or so to remain in consideration.

#4 - Buffalo Bills

Buffalo has a dynamic duo of quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stephon Diggs. You can't be an NFL dynasty with just two star players and no deep playoff runs, but the Bills are slowly putting together a strong roster.

They went 13-3 last season and lost in the AFC Championship against the Chiefs. The Bills are among the best teams in the AFC and seem to be forming a team resembling their dynasty from the early 1990s.

With the New England Patriots falling off the pedestal, the Bills could dominate the division for the next several seasons and become an NFL dynasty.

Long-shots, close calls and possible future NFL dynasty teams

The Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, LA Rams, New Orleans Saints, and Pittsburgh Steelers all showed glimpses of becoming an NFL dynasty.

The LA Chargers, Arizona Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars could be an NFL dynasty if their draft picks pan out.

Edited by jay.loke710