How to get Pancham in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Pancham in Pokemon GO was introduced during the Luminous Legends X Part 2 event in May 2025. It is a Fighting-type critter from Gen VI, whose shiny was released during the Team GO Rocket Takeover event in June 2023. Presently, it is one of the highlighted creatures in the Fuzzy Buddy Research Day.

Ad

This article covers everything you need to know about getting your hands on Pancham in Pokemon GO.

Also read: Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy Research Day preparation guide

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

How to get Pancham in Pokemon GO

There are five ways to acquieing this Pokemon:

Wild

Eggs

Raid battles

Research tasks

GO Battle League

Also read: Which path should you choose in the Fuzzy Buddy paid Timed Research?

Pancham in the anime (Image via TPC)

Wild

Ad

Trending

Pancham could be found in the wild for a brief period during Pokemon GO Fest 2022. Other than that it has never been available as a wild encounter. In the wild, it has a max combat power of 1,276 at Level 30 without weather boost. When the weather is cloudy, it may be encountered at Level 35 with 1,382 CP.

Eggs

The most common way of finding a Pancham in Pokemon GO is to hatch it from a 12 km Egg. These Eggs have red spots that can only be acquired by defeating Team GO Rocket leaders: Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo.

Ad

Pancham that hatch from Eggs have CP between 796 and 850, at Level 20.

Also read: Can you evolve Teddiursa into Ursaluna during Fuzzy Buddy Research Day?

Raid battles

Pancham may appear as a one-star raid boss sometimes. It has a combat power of 4,328 and is weak to Flying-, Fairy-, and Psychic-type damage. Here are its potential catch CP ranges:

No weather boost: 796 - 850 CP (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs at Level 20)

796 - 850 CP (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs at Level 20) Weather boosted (Cloudy): 995 - 1,063 CP (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs at Level 25)

Ad

Research tasks

Pancham has been available as a reward for completing Research tasks on various occasions. The Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy Field Research as well as the paid Timed Research features Pancham as one of the highlights

All encounters with Pancham in Pokemon GO from Research will have the following CP range:

No weather boost: 796 - 850 CP (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs at Level 20)

GO Battle League

Trainers who reach Level 16 in GO Battle League season 22 can get an encounter with Pancham every time they win the third battle of a set. These encounters have the same CP range as the ones from Eggs.

Ad

Can Pancham be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Pancham shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

Yes, encounters with Pancham usually have 1-in-64 odds of being shiny. However, events like Research Day boost these odds to 1-in-10.

Ad

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨