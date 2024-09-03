Pokemon GO Dragapult: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Dragapult's best moveset, counters, and competitive viability will be of interest to players as the creature makes its debut in Niantic's mobile game. You can get Dragapult by evolving Dreepy into Drakloak by feeding it 25 Candy and then feeding Drakloak 100 Candy. You can also ask a friend to trade you a Drakloak.

After obtaining the Stealth Pokemon in your collection, you'd want it to be optimally prepared for battles. This article covers Dragapult's best Pokemon GO moveset as well. It also discusses the best counters to Dragapult and whether it is good in PvP and PvE battles.

Pokemon GO Dragapult best moveset

Dragapult in the anime

Dragapult's best moveset in Pokemon GO is based on where you are using it. Here is a detailed breakdown:

Pokemon GO Dragapult best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Astonish

Charged Attacks: Breaking Swiper and Shadow Ball

Pokemon GO Dragapult best PvE moveset

Dragon-type attacker

Fast Attack: Dragon Tail

Charged Attacks: Outrage

Ghost-type attacker

Fast Attack: Astonish

Charged Attacks: Shadow Ball

Is Pokemon GO Dragapult good in PvP and PvE?

Dragapult in Pokemon GO PvP

Dragapult is extremely Attack-weighted. Therefore, it functions the best in the Master League and Ultra League. However, it can do well in the Great League as well, if you team-build around it. The creature has fantastic move synergy that goes a long way.

Dragapult's also features one of the best offensive typings in the game. As of September 2024, it has the following ranks in the open leagues:

Great: #198

Ultra: #83

Master: #46

Dragapult in Pokemon GO PvE

Dragapult is strong, but not overpowered, as a PvE attacker. It is the #23 Dragon-type and #15 Ghost-type attacker in the present meta. This means it does well when attacking Gyms and low-level raids, but is not that useful if you are trying to solo-defeat high-tier raids.

Pokemon GO Dragapult: All moves and stats

Shiny Dragapult

Fast Attacks

Astonish

Dragon Tail

Charged Attacks

Breaking Swipe

Dragon Pulse

Outrage

Shadow Ball

Base Stats

Attack: 266

Defense: 170

Stamina: 204

Max CP: 3,993

Pokemon GO Dragapult: Strengths and weaknesses

Dragapult in Pokemon GO resists the following types:

Normal (39.1%)

Fighting (39.1%)

Bug (62.5%)

Poison (62.5%)

Electric (62.5%)

Water (62.5%)

Fire (62.5%)

Grass (62.5%)

Dragapult has the following weaknesses:

Dark (160.0%)

Dragon (160.0%)

Fairy (160.0%)

Ghost (160.0%)

Ice (160.0%)

The types that Dragapult can hit with STAB super-effective damage are:

Ghost

Psychic

Dragon

Best counters to Pokemon GO Dragapult

Great League counters: Mandibuzz, Shadow Feraligatr, Dunsparce, Azumarill, Clodsire

Ultra League counters: Shadow Drapion, Walrein, Lickilicky, Giratina (Altered Forme), Golisopod

Master League counters: Dialga, Dragonite, Complete Forme Zygarde, Ho-Oh, Dusk Mane Necrozma

PvE counters:

Mega or Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast

Shadow Granbull with Charm and Play Rough

Dawn Wings Necrozma with Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam

Mega Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Mega or Shadow Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Hydreigon with Bite and Brutal Swing

Shadow Mamoswine with Mud Slap and Avalanche

Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Shadow or regular Articuno with Frost Breath and Blizzard

Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Mega or Shadow Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Shadow or Mega Salamance with Dragon Tail and Outrage

