Pokemon GO Dragapult: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Dragapult's best moveset, counters, and competitive viability will be of interest to players as the creature makes its debut in Niantic's mobile game. You can get Dragapult by evolving Dreepy into Drakloak by feeding it 25 Candy and then feeding Drakloak 100 Candy. You can also ask a friend to trade you a Drakloak.
After obtaining the Stealth Pokemon in your collection, you'd want it to be optimally prepared for battles. This article covers Dragapult's best Pokemon GO moveset as well. It also discusses the best counters to Dragapult and whether it is good in PvP and PvE battles.
Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.
Pokemon GO Dragapult best moveset
Dragapult's best moveset in Pokemon GO is based on where you are using it. Here is a detailed breakdown:
Pokemon GO Dragapult best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Astonish
- Charged Attacks: Breaking Swiper and Shadow Ball
Pokemon GO Dragapult best PvE moveset
Dragon-type attacker
- Fast Attack: Dragon Tail
- Charged Attacks: Outrage
Ghost-type attacker
- Fast Attack: Astonish
- Charged Attacks: Shadow Ball
Is Pokemon GO Dragapult good in PvP and PvE?
Dragapult in Pokemon GO PvP
Dragapult is extremely Attack-weighted. Therefore, it functions the best in the Master League and Ultra League. However, it can do well in the Great League as well, if you team-build around it. The creature has fantastic move synergy that goes a long way.
Dragapult's also features one of the best offensive typings in the game. As of September 2024, it has the following ranks in the open leagues:
- Great: #198
- Ultra: #83
- Master: #46
Dragapult in Pokemon GO PvE
Dragapult is strong, but not overpowered, as a PvE attacker. It is the #23 Dragon-type and #15 Ghost-type attacker in the present meta. This means it does well when attacking Gyms and low-level raids, but is not that useful if you are trying to solo-defeat high-tier raids.
Pokemon GO Dragapult: All moves and stats
Fast Attacks
- Astonish
- Dragon Tail
Charged Attacks
- Breaking Swipe
- Dragon Pulse
- Outrage
- Shadow Ball
Base Stats
- Attack: 266
- Defense: 170
- Stamina: 204
- Max CP: 3,993
Pokemon GO Dragapult: Strengths and weaknesses
Dragapult in Pokemon GO resists the following types:
- Normal (39.1%)
- Fighting (39.1%)
- Bug (62.5%)
- Poison (62.5%)
- Electric (62.5%)
- Water (62.5%)
- Fire (62.5%)
- Grass (62.5%)
Dragapult has the following weaknesses:
- Dark (160.0%)
- Dragon (160.0%)
- Fairy (160.0%)
- Ghost (160.0%)
- Ice (160.0%)
The types that Dragapult can hit with STAB super-effective damage are:
- Ghost
- Psychic
- Dragon
Best counters to Pokemon GO Dragapult
Great League counters: Mandibuzz, Shadow Feraligatr, Dunsparce, Azumarill, Clodsire
Ultra League counters: Shadow Drapion, Walrein, Lickilicky, Giratina (Altered Forme), Golisopod
Master League counters: Dialga, Dragonite, Complete Forme Zygarde, Ho-Oh, Dusk Mane Necrozma
PvE counters:
- Mega or Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
- Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast
- Shadow Granbull with Charm and Play Rough
- Dawn Wings Necrozma with Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam
- Mega Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
- Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
- Mega or Shadow Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing
- Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play
- Hydreigon with Bite and Brutal Swing
- Shadow Mamoswine with Mud Slap and Avalanche
- Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche
- Shadow or regular Articuno with Frost Breath and Blizzard
- Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Mega or Shadow Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Shadow or Mega Salamance with Dragon Tail and Outrage
