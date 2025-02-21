Pokemon GO Reshiram: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Reshiram — the Vast White Pokemon — is a powerful Legendary Pokemon that belongs to the Tao Trio alongside Zekrom and Kyurem. Known for its elegant, fiery design and strong dual Dragon/Fire typing, Reshiram has been a fan favorite since its debut in Pokemon Black and White.

Ad

Whether you're looking to dominate in PvP battles, use it as a top-tier Fire-type attacker in PvE, or just want to add this majestic beast to your collection, understanding its best moveset, strengths, and weaknesses is crucial.

In this guide, we'll break down the best moveset for Reshiram in Pokemon GO, analyze its viability in both PvP and PvE and list the top counters to use against it in raids.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Pokemon GO Reshiram best moveset

Reshiram as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Best PvP Moveset

Ad

Trending

Fast Attack: Fire Fang

Fire Fang Charged Attacks: Fusion Flare and Draco Meteor

Best PvE Moveset

Fast Attack: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Attacks: Fusion Flare and Draco Meteor or Stone Edge

Fusion Flare is Pokemon GO Reshiram’s best Charged Attack due to its high damage efficiency. Draco Meteor offers massive damage but comes with a high energy cost and a self-debuff. Stone Edge provides extra coverage against Flying-types like Ho-Oh and Togekiss without the drawback of a self-debuff, making it a solid alternative.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon GO Zekrom: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Is Pokemon GO Reshiram good in PvP and PvE?

Reshiram in PvP

Reshiram’s CP exceeds Great League's requirement.

Reshiram struggles in Ultra League due to its high Attack stat limiting its bulk, though its strong moveset makes it a threat if unshielded.

In Master League, it excels as a well-rounded Pokemon with stats rivaling Dialga and Zekrom, strong Dragon Breath pressure, and Fire-typing that avoids a Fairy weakness. It performs well against common threats like Togekiss and Zacian but is vulnerable to Water-types like Kyogre.

Ad

Reshiram in PvE

Reshiram was the first member of the Tao Trio to debut in Pokemon GO and remains a fan favorite. With a high Attack stat and an excellent moveset, it is one of the best Fire-type attackers available. If you're looking for a strong Fire-type Pokemon for raids and gym battles, Reshiram is an outstanding choice.

Also read: Pokemon GO White Kyurem raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Pokemon GO Reshiram: All stats and Moves

Max CP: 4565

4565 Attack: 275

275 Defense: 211

211 Stamina: 205

Ad

Available Moves

Fast Moves:

Dragon Breath

Fire Fang

Charged Moves:

Fusion Flare

Draco Meteor

Overheat

Crunch

Stone Edge

Also read: Pokemon GO Zekrom raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Pokemon GO Reshiram's strengths and weaknesses

Reshiram's type matchup (Image via Sportskeeda)

Weaknesses

Ad

Reshiram takes 160% increased damage from the following types:

Dragon

Ground

Rock

Resistances

Reshiram resists the following types:

Fire (39.1% damage reduction)

Grass (39.1% damage reduction)

Bug (62.5% damage reduction)

Steel (62.5% damage reduction)

Electric (62.5% damage reduction)

Also read: How to solo defeat Black Kyurem in Pokemon GO 5-star raids

Best counters to Pokemon GO Reshiram

The best counters against Pokemon GO Reshiram include powerful Dragon-, Ground-, and Rock-type Pokemon. Here are the top options:

Ad

Mega Rayquaza – Dragon Tail + Breaking Swipe

– Dragon Tail + Breaking Swipe Primal or Shadow Groudon – Dragon Tail + Precipice Blades

– Dragon Tail + Precipice Blades Mega or Shadow Garchomp – Dragon Tail + Earth Power

– Dragon Tail + Earth Power Dialga - Origin – Dragon Breath + Roar of Time

– Dragon Breath + Roar of Time Mega Diancie – Rock Throw + Rock Slide

– Rock Throw + Rock Slide Mega or Shadow Salamence – Dragon Tail + Draco Meteor

– Dragon Tail + Draco Meteor Shadow Rhyperior – Mud-Slap + Rock Wrecker

– Mud-Slap + Rock Wrecker Shadow Dialga – Dragon Breath + Draco Meteor

– Dragon Breath + Draco Meteor Shadow Palkia – Dragon Tail + Draco Meteor

– Dragon Tail + Draco Meteor Landorus Therian – Mud Shot + Sandsear Storm

– Mud Shot + Sandsear Storm Black Kyurem – Dragon Tail + Freeze Shock

– Dragon Tail + Freeze Shock Haxorus – Dragon Tail + Breaking Swipe

– Dragon Tail + Breaking Swipe Mega or Shadow Tyranitar – Smack Down + Stone Edge

– Smack Down + Stone Edge Shadow Dragonite – Dragon Tail + Dragon Claw

– Dragon Tail + Dragon Claw Mega or Shadow Latios – Dragon Breath + Dragon Claw

– Dragon Breath + Dragon Claw Palkia - Origin – Dragon Tail + Spacial Rend

– Dragon Tail + Spacial Rend Shadow Gigalith – Smack Down + Meteor Beam

– Smack Down + Meteor Beam Mega Aerodactyl – Rock Throw + Rock Slide

– Rock Throw + Rock Slide Mega Latias – Dragon Breath + Outrage

– Dragon Breath + Outrage Dialga – Dragon Breath + Draco Meteor

– Dragon Breath + Draco Meteor Dragapult – Dragon Tail + Breaking Swipe

– Dragon Tail + Breaking Swipe Shadow Rampardos – Smack Down + Rock Slide

– Smack Down + Rock Slide Mega Swampert – Mud Shot + Earthquake

Ad

Also read: Pokemon GO Black Kyurem raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Pokemon GO Reshiram is an exceptional Pokemon in both PvP and PvE, particularly in the Master League and as a Fire-type raid attacker. Its powerful moveset, solid resistances, and well-rounded stats make it a great addition to any team.

While it faces stiff competition from other top-tier Pokemon, its versatility and high damage output ensure it remains a strong contender in various battle scenarios.

Ad

Also read: Can you get Kyurem Fusion Energy from Remote Raids during GO Tour Los Angeles and New Taipei City?

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨