Pokemon GO Spring Cup: Great League edition best team choices for Season 18

The Pokemon GO Spring Cup: Great League edition returns on March 8, 2024, at 1 pm PT. It will be available for two weeks, ending on March 22, 2024. This format allows any critter that has Water, Grass, or Fairy as at least one of its elemental typings as long as it is 1,500 CP or less. Additionally, Mantine and Toxapex are banned from the format.

Alongside this, the title's Ultra League will be in play in this Spring Cup's first week, and the Master League will be available in the second.

If you are looking for the best picks for the Pokemon GO Spring Cup: Great League edition, this article contains suggestions for the best leads, switches, and closers.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.

Best leads for Pokemon GO Spring Cup: Great League

Best leads for Pokemon GO Spring Cup: Great League (Image via TPC)

1) Galarian Weezing

Average stats

Attack : 118.3

: 118.3 Defense : 138

: 138 Stamina: 115

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/14/14

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Fairy Wind

Fairy Wind Charged Attacks: Brutal Swing and Overheat

2) Shadow Ferrothorn

Average stats

Attack : 107.3*1.2

: 107.3*1.2 Defense : 155*0.8

: 155*0.8 Stamina: 125

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/13/13

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Bullet Seed

Bullet Seed Charged Attacks: Power Whip and Mirror Shot

3) Shadow Abomasnow

Average stats

Attack : 117.8*1.2

: 117.8*1.2 Defense : 111.3*0.8

: 111.3*0.8 Stamina: 143

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/15/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Powder Snow

Powder Snow Charged Attacks: Weather Ball (Ice) and Energy Ball

Honorable mentions

Tropius: Air Slash + Leaf Blade and Aerial Ace

Air Slash + Leaf Blade and Aerial Ace Pelipper: Wing Attack + Weather Ball (Water) and Hurricane

Wing Attack + Weather Ball (Water) and Hurricane Roserade: Bullet Seed* + Weather Ball (Fire) and Sludge Bomb

Bullet Seed* + Weather Ball (Fire) and Sludge Bomb Tentacruel: Poison Jab + Scald and Blizzard

Poison Jab + Scald and Blizzard Serperior: Vine Whip + Frenzy Plant* and Aerial Ace

Best safe switches for Pokemon GO Spring Cup: Great League

Best switches for Pokemon GO Spring Cup: Great League (Image via TPC)

1) Pelipper

Average stats

Attack : 123.2

: 123.2 Defense : 128.7

: 128.7 Stamina: 114

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/12/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Wing Attack

Wing Attack Charged Attacks: Weather Ball (Water) and Hurricane

2) Tentacruel or Shadow Tentacruel

Average stats

Attack : 110

: 110 Defense : 139.8

: 139.8 Stamina: 132

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

1/15/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Poison Jab

Poison Jab Charged Attacks: Poison Jab + Scald and Blizzard

3) Roserade

Average stats

Attack : 143

: 143 Defense : 114.9

: 114.9 Stamina: 95

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/11/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Bullet Seed*

Bullet Seed* Charged Attacks: Weather Ball (Fire) and Sludge Bomb

Honorable mentions

Galarian Weezing: Fairy Wind + Overheat and Brutal Swing

Fairy Wind + Overheat and Brutal Swing Serperior: Vine Whip + Frenzy Plant* and Aerial Ace

Vine Whip + Frenzy Plant* and Aerial Ace Empoleon: Steel Wing + Hydro Cannon* and Drill Peck

Steel Wing + Hydro Cannon* and Drill Peck Golisopod: Shadow Claw + Liquidation and X-Scissor

Shadow Claw + Liquidation and X-Scissor Grovile: Quick Attack + Leaf Blade and Aerial Ace

Best closers for Pokemon GO Spring Cup: Great League

Best closers for Pokemon GO Spring Cup: Great League (Image via TPC)

1) Shadow Empoleon

Average stats

Attack : 125*1.2

: 125*1.2 Defense : 115.8*0.8

: 115.8*0.8 Stamina: 122

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/13/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Steel Wing

Steel Wing Charged Attacks: Hydro Cannon* and Drill Peck

2) Shadow Walrein

Average stats

Attack : 113.1*1.2

: 113.1*1.2 Defense : 114.3*0.8

: 114.3*0.8 Stamina: 153

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/12/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Powder Snow*

Powder Snow* Charged Attacks: Icicle Spear* and Earthquake

3) Carbink

Average stats

Attack : 84.8

: 84.8 Defense : 247.8

: 247.8 Stamina: 126

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

5/15/15

Candy XL is recommended but not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Rock Throw

Rock Throw Charged Attacks: Rock Slide and Moonblast

Honorable mentions

Ferrothorn: Bullet Seed + Mirror Shot and Power Whip

Bullet Seed + Mirror Shot and Power Whip Quaquaval: Wing Attack + Close Combat and Aerial Ace

Wing Attack + Close Combat and Aerial Ace Galarian Weezing: Fairy Wind + Overheat and Brutal Swing

Fairy Wind + Overheat and Brutal Swing Chesnaught: Vine Whip + Frenzy Plant* and Superpower

Vine Whip + Frenzy Plant* and Superpower Shadow Jumpluff: Fairy Wind + Acrobatics* and Energy Ball

To learn more about Pokemon GO, check out our other articles:

March 2024 infographic || Armarouge vs Ceruledge in Pokemon GO: Who should you evolve Charcadet into? || Is the Wonder Ticket worth it in Pokemon GO World of Wonders? || GO Battle League World of Wonders || Buddy evolution Adventure Together guide || Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO || Sierra counters || Cliff counters || Arlo counters || Giovanni counters