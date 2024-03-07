Pokemon GO Spring Cup: Great League edition best team choices for Season 18

The Pokemon GO Spring Cup: Great League edition returns on March 8, 2024, at 1 pm PT. It will be available for two weeks, ending on March 22, 2024. This format allows any critter that has Water, Grass, or Fairy as at least one of its elemental typings as long as it is 1,500 CP or less. Additionally, Mantine and Toxapex are banned from the format.
Alongside this, the title's Ultra League will be in play in this Spring Cup's first week, and the Master League will be available in the second.
If you are looking for the best picks for the Pokemon GO Spring Cup: Great League edition, this article contains suggestions for the best leads, switches, and closers.
Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.
Best leads for Pokemon GO Spring Cup: Great League
1) Galarian Weezing
Average stats
- Attack: 118.3
- Defense: 138
- Stamina: 115
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/14/14
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Fairy Wind
- Charged Attacks: Brutal Swing and Overheat
2) Shadow Ferrothorn
Average stats
- Attack: 107.3*1.2
- Defense: 155*0.8
- Stamina: 125
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/13/13
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Bullet Seed
- Charged Attacks: Power Whip and Mirror Shot
3) Shadow Abomasnow
Average stats
- Attack: 117.8*1.2
- Defense: 111.3*0.8
- Stamina: 143
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/15/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Powder Snow
- Charged Attacks: Weather Ball (Ice) and Energy Ball
Honorable mentions
- Tropius: Air Slash + Leaf Blade and Aerial Ace
- Pelipper: Wing Attack + Weather Ball (Water) and Hurricane
- Roserade: Bullet Seed* + Weather Ball (Fire) and Sludge Bomb
- Tentacruel: Poison Jab + Scald and Blizzard
- Serperior: Vine Whip + Frenzy Plant* and Aerial Ace
Best safe switches for Pokemon GO Spring Cup: Great League
1) Pelipper
Average stats
- Attack: 123.2
- Defense: 128.7
- Stamina: 114
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/12/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Wing Attack
- Charged Attacks: Weather Ball (Water) and Hurricane
2) Tentacruel or Shadow Tentacruel
Average stats
- Attack: 110
- Defense: 139.8
- Stamina: 132
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 1/15/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Poison Jab
- Charged Attacks: Poison Jab + Scald and Blizzard
3) Roserade
Average stats
- Attack: 143
- Defense: 114.9
- Stamina: 95
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/11/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Bullet Seed*
- Charged Attacks: Weather Ball (Fire) and Sludge Bomb
Honorable mentions
- Galarian Weezing: Fairy Wind + Overheat and Brutal Swing
- Serperior: Vine Whip + Frenzy Plant* and Aerial Ace
- Empoleon: Steel Wing + Hydro Cannon* and Drill Peck
- Golisopod: Shadow Claw + Liquidation and X-Scissor
- Grovile: Quick Attack + Leaf Blade and Aerial Ace
Best closers for Pokemon GO Spring Cup: Great League
1) Shadow Empoleon
Average stats
- Attack: 125*1.2
- Defense: 115.8*0.8
- Stamina: 122
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/13/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Steel Wing
- Charged Attacks: Hydro Cannon* and Drill Peck
2) Shadow Walrein
Average stats
- Attack: 113.1*1.2
- Defense: 114.3*0.8
- Stamina: 153
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/12/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Powder Snow*
- Charged Attacks: Icicle Spear* and Earthquake
3) Carbink
Average stats
- Attack: 84.8
- Defense: 247.8
- Stamina: 126
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 5/15/15
- Candy XL is recommended but not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Rock Throw
- Charged Attacks: Rock Slide and Moonblast
Honorable mentions
- Ferrothorn: Bullet Seed + Mirror Shot and Power Whip
- Quaquaval: Wing Attack + Close Combat and Aerial Ace
- Galarian Weezing: Fairy Wind + Overheat and Brutal Swing
- Chesnaught: Vine Whip + Frenzy Plant* and Superpower
- Shadow Jumpluff: Fairy Wind + Acrobatics* and Energy Ball
