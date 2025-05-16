Pokemon TCG Pocket Alolan Ninetales Drop event: All missions, rewards and counters 

A brand-new solo event has arrived in Pokemon TCG Pocket, bringing Alolan Ninetales to the spotlight in an exciting series of battles. This limited-time drop event challenges players to face themed CPU decks across progressively harder stages.

The real prize? A shot at scoring beautiful rare art version of Alolan Ninetales and other event-only collectibles. Let’s break down the missions, rewards, and best strategies to dominate the event.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Alolan Ninetales Drop event: All cards available

All cards available in the event exclusive Promo Pack A Series Vol. 8 pack (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The featured reward in this event is the Promo Pack A Series Vol. 8, which contains five exclusive or alternate-art cards. Here’s what you can pull:

Alolan Ninetales (art rare): This event's star card mirrors the Celestial Guardians version, but with unique artwork. It has a 12.66% drop rate .

This event's star card mirrors the Celestial Guardians version, but with unique artwork. It has a . Alolan Exeggutor (alt art): Also from Celestial Guardians, but visually reimagined. Appears at a 15.82% rate .

Also from Celestial Guardians, but visually reimagined. Appears at a . Toucannon & Alolan Grimer: Two cards created solely for this event. You have a 23.84% chance of pulling either one.

Two cards created solely for this event. You have a of pulling either one. Crabrawler (alt art): A variant of the Celestial Guardians version. 23.84% drop rate.

While you can earn packs across all difficulty levels, the Expert stage guarantees a Promo Pack with every win, making it the most efficient way to collect them.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Alolan Ninetales Drop: How the Solo Battle event works

The Alolan Ninetales event is structured as a Solo Battle challenge. You’ll face off against CPU-controlled decks themed around Alolan Ninetales. The event consists of four difficulty tiers:

Beginner → Intermediate → Advanced → Expert

Winning a stage for the first time unlocks the next level and gives fixed rewards. You’ll also have a random chance at drop rewards after each win and can complete battle-specific tasks to earn extra Hourglasses. These Hourglasses are used to replay stages and grind rewards more efficiently.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Alolan Ninetales Drop event: Stage-by-stage breakdown

Promo Pack A Vol. 8 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Beginner stage

1) First-clear rewards: 2 Pack Hourglasses, 1 Promo Pack A Vol. 8, 1 Shop Ticket, 25 EXP

2) Drop rewards:

51% for one Promo Pack A Vol. 8

38.7% for one Shop Ticket

100% for 25 Shinedust

3) Battle tasks:

Knock out a Pokemon with a Metal-type move (4 Event Hourglasses)

Play 3 Basic Pokemon (4 Event Hourglasses)

Intermediate stage

1) First-clear rewards: 4 Pack Hourglasses, 1 Promo Pack A Vol. 8, 1 Shop Ticket, 50 EXP

2) Drop rewards:

64% for one Promo Pack

48.3% for one Shop Ticket

100% for 25 Shinedust

3) Battle tasks:

Knock out 2 Pokemon with Metal-type moves (3 Event Hourglasses)

Play a Stage 1 Pokemon (4 Event Hourglasses)

Win by turn 14 (4 Event Hourglasses)

Advanced stage

1) First-clear rewards: 6 Pack Hourglasses, 1 Promo Pack A Vol. 8, 1 Shop Ticket, 75 EXP

2) Drop rewards:

80% for one Promo Pack

60.4% for one Shop Ticket

100% for 25 Shinedust

3) Battle tasks:

Knock Out the opponent’s Active Pokemon twice with Metal-types (4 Wonder Hourglasses)

Use a 1–3 Diamond rarity deck to win (4 Wonder Hourglasses)

Win by turn 14 (4 Wonder Hourglasses)

Win with a shutout (no points for opponent) (4 Wonder Hourglasses)

Expert stage

1) First-clear rewards: 8 Pack Hourglasses, 1 Promo Pack A Vol. 8, 1 Shop Ticket, 100 EXP

2) Drop rewards:

100% guaranteed one Promo Pack

one Promo Pack 75.5% for one Shop Ticket

100% for 25 Shinedust

3) Battle tasks:

Win with a 1–3 Diamond rarity deck (5 Wonder Hourglasses)

Win by turn 12 (5 Wonder Hourglasses)

Achieve a shutout (no points to opponent) (5 Wonder Hourglasses)

Win 10 battles (5 Wonder Hourglasses)

Win 20 battles (5 Wonder Hourglasses)

Pokemon TCG Pocket Alolan Ninetales Drop event: Best counters

Best counters to use in the Pokemon TCG Pocket Alolan Ninetales Drop event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since the CPU decks revolve around Alolan Ninetales, Metal-type Pokemon are your best bet. They offer type advantage and complete the missions at the same time.

Top-tier Metal Counters:

Best 1–3 Diamond Rarity Options:

Skarmory

Melmetal

Bastiodon

Heatran

Magearna

Gholdengo

Escavalier

Bringing in a well-rounded Metal deck that fits within the Diamond rarity requirements will help you complete bonus tasks while increasing your win rate, especially at higher difficulty tiers.

