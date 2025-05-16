Pokemon TCG Pocket Alolan Ninetales Drop event: All missions, rewards and counters 

A brand-new solo event has arrived in Pokemon TCG Pocket, bringing Alolan Ninetales to the spotlight in an exciting series of battles. This limited-time drop event challenges players to face themed CPU decks across progressively harder stages.
The real prize? A shot at scoring beautiful rare art version of Alolan Ninetales and other event-only collectibles. Let’s break down the missions, rewards, and best strategies to dominate the event.
Pokemon TCG Pocket Alolan Ninetales Drop event: All cards available
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
The featured reward in this event is the Promo Pack A Series Vol. 8, which contains five exclusive or alternate-art cards. Here’s what you can pull:
- Alolan Ninetales (art rare): This event's star card mirrors the Celestial Guardians version, but with unique artwork. It has a 12.66% drop rate.
- Alolan Exeggutor (alt art): Also from Celestial Guardians, but visually reimagined. Appears at a 15.82% rate.
- Toucannon & Alolan Grimer: Two cards created solely for this event. You have a 23.84% chance of pulling either one.
- Crabrawler (alt art): A variant of the Celestial Guardians version. 23.84% drop rate.
While you can earn packs across all difficulty levels, the Expert stage guarantees a Promo Pack with every win, making it the most efficient way to collect them.
Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians: All cards, types, and rarities
Pokemon TCG Pocket Alolan Ninetales Drop: How the Solo Battle event works
The Alolan Ninetales event is structured as a Solo Battle challenge. You’ll face off against CPU-controlled decks themed around Alolan Ninetales. The event consists of four difficulty tiers:
Beginner → Intermediate → Advanced → Expert
Winning a stage for the first time unlocks the next level and gives fixed rewards. You’ll also have a random chance at drop rewards after each win and can complete battle-specific tasks to earn extra Hourglasses. These Hourglasses are used to replay stages and grind rewards more efficiently.
Also read: 8 best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians expansion, ranked
Pokemon TCG Pocket Alolan Ninetales Drop event: Stage-by-stage breakdown
Beginner stage
1) First-clear rewards: 2 Pack Hourglasses, 1 Promo Pack A Vol. 8, 1 Shop Ticket, 25 EXP
2) Drop rewards:
- 51% for one Promo Pack A Vol. 8
- 38.7% for one Shop Ticket
- 100% for 25 Shinedust
3) Battle tasks:
- Knock out a Pokemon with a Metal-type move (4 Event Hourglasses)
- Play 3 Basic Pokemon (4 Event Hourglasses)
Also read: 5 rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians expansion
Intermediate stage
1) First-clear rewards: 4 Pack Hourglasses, 1 Promo Pack A Vol. 8, 1 Shop Ticket, 50 EXP
2) Drop rewards:
- 64% for one Promo Pack
- 48.3% for one Shop Ticket
- 100% for 25 Shinedust
3) Battle tasks:
- Knock out 2 Pokemon with Metal-type moves (3 Event Hourglasses)
- Play a Stage 1 Pokemon (4 Event Hourglasses)
- Win by turn 14 (4 Event Hourglasses)
Also read: How to get Full-Art Rayquaza ex promo card in Pokemon TCGP
Advanced stage
1) First-clear rewards: 6 Pack Hourglasses, 1 Promo Pack A Vol. 8, 1 Shop Ticket, 75 EXP
2) Drop rewards:
- 80% for one Promo Pack
- 60.4% for one Shop Ticket
- 100% for 25 Shinedust
3) Battle tasks:
- Knock Out the opponent’s Active Pokemon twice with Metal-types (4 Wonder Hourglasses)
- Use a 1–3 Diamond rarity deck to win (4 Wonder Hourglasses)
- Win by turn 14 (4 Wonder Hourglasses)
- Win with a shutout (no points for opponent) (4 Wonder Hourglasses)
Also read: How to access older packs in Pokemon TCGP
Expert stage
1) First-clear rewards: 8 Pack Hourglasses, 1 Promo Pack A Vol. 8, 1 Shop Ticket, 100 EXP
2) Drop rewards:
- 100% guaranteed one Promo Pack
- 75.5% for one Shop Ticket
- 100% for 25 Shinedust
3) Battle tasks:
- Win with a 1–3 Diamond rarity deck (5 Wonder Hourglasses)
- Win by turn 12 (5 Wonder Hourglasses)
- Achieve a shutout (no points to opponent) (5 Wonder Hourglasses)
- Win 10 battles (5 Wonder Hourglasses)
- Win 20 battles (5 Wonder Hourglasses)
Also read: All status conditions explained in Pokemon TCGP
Pokemon TCG Pocket Alolan Ninetales Drop event: Best counters
Since the CPU decks revolve around Alolan Ninetales, Metal-type Pokemon are your best bet. They offer type advantage and complete the missions at the same time.
Top-tier Metal Counters:
Best 1–3 Diamond Rarity Options:
- Skarmory
- Melmetal
- Bastiodon
- Heatran
- Magearna
- Gholdengo
- Escavalier
Bringing in a well-rounded Metal deck that fits within the Diamond rarity requirements will help you complete bonus tasks while increasing your win rate, especially at higher difficulty tiers.
Also read: Top Metal-type cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket
Check out our other articles on Pokemon TCGP:
- Pokemon TCG Pocket decks tier list
- Pokemon TCG Pocket announces new Trading changes
- What are Pokemon Tools in Pokemon TCGP, and how to use them
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨