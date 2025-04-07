Pokemon TCG Pocket Pawmot Drop event: All missions, rewards and counters

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Pawmot Drop event is here, bringing a fresh set of solo challenges and rewards for players. Running from April 7 to April 17, this limited-time event introduces a series of CPU battles against Pawmot-themed decks. With escalating difficulty levels and exclusive rewards up for grabs, it’s a perfect chance to test your deck-building skills.

Players progress through four stages — Beginner, Intermediate, Advanced, and Expert — each offering better rewards and tougher battles. Each stage grants a reward for clearing it the first time, while subsequent victories have a chance to drop rare items. Special battle tasks also offer event-specific items, providing players with some additional incentive to replay levels.

Here’s a complete breakdown of the exclusive rewards, missions, and the best decks to conquer the Pokemon TCG Pocket Pawmot Drop event.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Pawmot Drop event: Promo Pack A Series Vol. 6

All cards available in the Pokemon TCG Pocket Pawmot Drop event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The star of this event is Promo Pack A Series Vol. 6, a special booster that features five unique promo cards. This pack is your ticket to event-exclusive collectibles, including:

Art rare Pawmot (12.66% chance): Identical in stats to the Shining Revelry Pawmot, but with exclusive new artwork.

(12.66% chance): Identical in stats to the Shining Revelry Pawmot, but with exclusive new artwork. Machamp (15.82% chance): A visually updated version of Machamp from Shining Revelry.

(15.82% chance): A visually updated version of Machamp from Shining Revelry. Floatzel and Ekans (23.84% chance): Two completely exclusive cards available only during this event.

(23.84% chance): Two completely exclusive cards available only during this event. Bidoof (23.84% chance): A variant of the existing Shining Revelry Bidoof, featuring a unique look.

While early stages offer these packs at a drop rate, Expert difficulty guarantees one for every win — making it the most efficient way to collect them.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Pawmot Drop event: Structure and rewards

Pokemon TCG Pocket Pawmot Drop event: missions and rewards (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Beginner stage

1) First-clear rewards: 2 Pack Hourglasses, 1 Promo Pack A Vol. 6, 1 Shop Ticket, 25 EXP

2) Drop rewards:

51% chance for 1 Promo Pack A Vol. 6

38.7% chance for 1 Shop Ticket

100% chance for 25 Shinedust

3) Battle tasks:

Knock out a Pokemon with a Fighting-type move (3 Event Hourglasses)

Play 3 Basic Pokemon (3 Event Hourglasses)

Win by turn 14 (4 Event Hourglasses)

Intermediate stage

1) First-clear rewards: 4 Pack Hourglasses, 1 Promo Pack A Vol. 6, 1 Shop Ticket, 50 EXP

2) Drop rewards:

64% chance for 1 Promo Pack A Vol. 6

48.3% chance for 1 Shop Ticket

100% chance for 25 Shinedust

3) Battle tasks:

Knock out 2 Pokemon with Fighting-type moves (3 Event Hourglasses)

Play a Stage 2 Pokemon (3 Event Hourglasses)

Win by turn 14 (3 Event Hourglasses)

Advanced stage

1) First-clear rewards: 6 Pack Hourglasses, 1 Promo Pack A Vol. 6, 1 Shop Ticket, 75 EXP

2) Drop rewards:

80% chance for 1 Promo Pack A Vol. 6

60.4% chance for 1 Shop Ticket

100% chance for 25 Shinedust

3) Battle Tasks:

Win 5+ battles (4 Wonder Hourglasses)

Win using a 1–3 Diamond rarity deck (4 Wonder Hourglasses)

Win by turn 14 (4 Wonder Hourglasses)

Win without allowing the opponent any points (4 Wonder Hourglasses)

Expert stage

1) First-clear rewards: 8 Pack Hourglasses, 1 Promo Pack A Vol. 6, 1 Shop Ticket, 100 EXP

2) Drop rewards:

100% chance for 1 Promo Pack A Vol. 6

75.5% chance for 1 Shop Ticket

100% chance for 25 Shinedust

3) Battle tasks:

Win using a 1–3 Diamond rarity deck (5 Wonder Hourglasses)

Win by turn 12 (5 Wonder Hourglasses)

Win without allowing any opponent points (5 Wonder Hourglasses)

Win 10 battles (5 Wonder Hourglasses)

Win 20 battles (5 Wonder Hourglasses)

Pokemon TCG Pocket Pawmot Drop event: Best decks to counter Pawmot

Best cards to use during the Pokemon TCG Pocket Pawmot Drop event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Pawmot has a weakness to Fighting-type Pokemon, that should be your main offensive strategy. Additionally, multiple battle tasks reward players for KOs made using Fighting-type moves.

Top Fighting decks:

Gallade ex: Great for the Stage 2 evolution task and efficient knockouts.

Great for the Stage 2 evolution task and efficient knockouts. Machamp ex: Ideal for hitting hard and evolving to meet Intermediate tasks.

Ideal for hitting hard and evolving to meet Intermediate tasks. Rampardos: High power and Diamond rarity compatible.

High power and Diamond rarity compatible. Aerodactyl ex: Good damage with evolution disruption.

Good damage with evolution disruption. Lucario ex: Solid damage and bench pressure.

Low-rarity task tips

In the Advanced and Expert tiers, one task requires a deck made exclusively of Diamond rarity cards. To complete it, make sure:

You use no cards with a rarity above 3 Diamonds.

Avoid any alternate-art Pokemon that have a higher star rating.

Best choice:

Rampardos Deck: A low-cost, heavy-hitter build without any ex cards or high-rarity inclusions.

A low-cost, heavy-hitter build without any ex cards or high-rarity inclusions. Alternative: A Dragonite deck built within the Diamond rarity limit, also works well if optimized.

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Pawmot Drop event offers a rewarding experience for both collectors and battlers. Whether you're grinding Expert stages for guaranteed Promo Packs or chasing battle tasks for extra Hourglasses, there's something for everyone.

With the right deck and a smart approach to battle tasks, you'll be clearing the Pokemon TCG Pocket Pawmot Drop event stages — and collecting exclusive cards — in no time.

