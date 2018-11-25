×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Davis Cup redemption for Croatia as classy Cilic secures title

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    25 Nov 2018, 21:11 IST
MarinCilic-Cropped
Croatian tennis player Marin Cilic

Marin Cilic eased to a straight-sets victory over Lucas Pouille to earn Croatia their first Davis Cup triumph since 2005 as they beat defending champions France in the final.

The hosts had only been able to stay in the tie on Saturday because of victory in the doubles rubber but Cilic made no mistake in the first of two scheduled matches on Sunday.

Cilic was part of the side that lost 3-2 to Argentina in 2016 showpiece and he was ruthless in ensuring his country did not suffer another heart-breaking defeat.

After edging the first set on a tie-break, Cilic needed just a break apiece in the second and third to secure glory for Croatia, wrapping up a 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 6-3 success with a glorious lob before he was mobbed by his joyous team-mates.

Cilic dictated matters in the tie-break at the end of a first set, in which Pouille twice held after saving break points. The 2014 US Open champion producing a fine off-balance backhand volley to forge ahead.

Pouille played his part with some aesthetically pleasing tennis in the second but he was broken in the sixth game and, despite saving four set points two games later, he succumbed to the power of Cilic, who moved two sets up with a well-struck forehand.

And Pouille's defences were breached again in the fifth game of the third set as, deceived by the bounce of the ball on the baseline, he lofted a backhand long to put Cilic and Croatia on the brink.

A booming forehand gave Cilic three match points as Pouille could only return it into net. Two went begging but Cilic would not be denied a third time as his glorious forehand lob put the disappointment of two years ago to bed.

 

Omnisport
NEWS
Cilic seals Davis Cup title for Croatia against France
RELATED STORY
Cilic looking for Davis Cup redemption in Lille
RELATED STORY
Croatia eases to 2-0 over France in Davis Cup final
RELATED STORY
Chardy to open for France against Croatia in Davis Cup final
RELATED STORY
Croatia take charge of Davis Cup final
RELATED STORY
Croatia through to face France in Davis Cup final
RELATED STORY
Paire leaves Spain in a pickle as Croatia dominate in...
RELATED STORY
After soccer final, Croatia plays France again in Davis Cup
RELATED STORY
Men's Tennis: 4 best Grand Slam matches of the 2018 season
RELATED STORY
5 instances of tennis players getting disqualified 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us