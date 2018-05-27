Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Kyrgios pulls out of French Open

    An elbow problem has forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of the French Open at Roland Garros, where he had been due to face Bernard Tomic.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 27 May 2018, 19:17 IST
    40
    Nick Kyrgios - cropped
    Nick Kyrgios playing in Miami

    Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the French Open due to fitness concerns.

    The Australian has not played an ATP World Tour singles match since losing to Ivo Karlovic in the quarter-finals of the US Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston in April.

    The world number 23 had been due to face Bernard Tomic in the first round at Roland Garros after his countryman came through qualifying to reach the main draw in Paris.

    But Kyrgios has not made sufficient progress in his recovery from an elbow problem to risk competing in the second grand slam of the year. 

    "Sorry guys, I tried everything I could to be ready for @rolandgarros but I came up short. I'll be back though," the 23-year-old said in a message posted on Twitter.

    In a statement accompanying the tweet, Kyrgios wrote: "Unfortunately I have to withdraw from this year's French Open. Having consulted with my team and medical experts it is deemed too risky for me to step out and potentially play five sets on clay, especially as I have not played a singles match in nearly two months.

    "I've worked hard to be ready and desperately wanted to play Roland Garros, which is very special to me but I literally ran out of time. A dramatic spike in load on my elbow could potentially put me back to square one and with the grass court season around the corner it is something I cannot and will not risk.

    "The good news is I am finally pain free, working hard and enjoying my training and am looking forward to being back in singles action in Stuttgart. 

    "I'm sorry to those fans that bought tickets to watch me play but am also grateful for the continued love and support."

