Yeah, why not? - Millman plots another upset against Djokovic

John Millman during victory over Roger Federer

John Millman is full of belief that he can claim a second straight US Open scalp and defeat Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals after dumping out Roger Federer.

Djokovic and Federer seemed set for a last-eight blockbuster, but Millman came roaring back in his clash with the Swiss veteran - a five-time champion - to astonishingly triumph 3-6 7-5 7-6 (9-7) 7-6 (7-3).

And the Australian is already looking ahead to his next match, confident that he has earned the right to play on this stage.

"In all honesty, this is a little bit new to me, a quarter-final of a grand slam," Millman told a news conference. "It's very new.

"I'm just trying to just keep to those routines that I've been doing. It's a late finish, but I'll try to get plenty of sleep, have a bit of a light hit tomorrow afternoon, get the body in good order."

Men’s QF are set:



Nadal Thiem



Del Potro Isner

__________________________



Cilic Nishikori



Djokovic Millman #USOpen — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 4, 2018

Asked if he could beat Djokovic, Millman replied: "Yeah, why not? Again, I'll have to improve a lot on the last time I played him. He's an incredible player. I think he's in some really good form right now, too.

"But I think it's a disservice to who I am if I go out there and don't have that belief."

Millman will look to repeat the same approach that saw him through against Federer, determined that he deserves his success thus far.

"I was always of the opinion that I was in the fourth round for a reason. I've never played anyone's reputation," he said.

"That's been a constant with me ever since I have played the game, because I think, if you do that, then you start behind the eight ball straight away."