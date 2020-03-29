8 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 8 we hope aren't: WWE 'unhappy' with 5-time World Champion, Top heel set for big face turn?

Some WWE figures backstage are 'upset' over AEW taking a shot at Vince McMahon

A legendary Superstar could suffer an unexpected defeat at WrestleMania 36 [No Spoilers]

Rohit Nath

AJ Styles with The OC(left); Vince McMahon (right)

Welcome to this week's edition of 'Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Just like last week, we have a packed article filled with the biggest rumors of WrestleMania season, as we're now just a week away from the show of shows. While the circumstances are certainly different and difficult, we hope that our packed edition of the article gets you up to date on the biggest rumors which we hope are true and those we hope aren't:

#8. Hope is true: A big face turn in the works?

Is the time near?

It's no secret that WWE's original plan for the SmackDown Women's championship was to have Bayley defend against Sasha Banks in a rivalry renewed from over four and a half years before. It would have been the perfect place and the perfect time, but Sasha Banks' alleged injury and the prevailing circumstances mean that they had to delay the plan and it turned into a Six-Way match before being reduced to a Fatal-5-Way due to Dana Brooke going into quarantine.

According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, one of the two top heels of the SmackDown Women's division is set to turn face sooner than later:

The gimmick is, is that Bayley is all mad about a six-way but Sasha, who is supposed to be Bayley's best friend, first was mad until her name was announced in the match and now she's sort of smiling and so you kind of get that thing. It's actually the kick-off of, you know the company actually wanted to do Bayley and Sasha at WrestleMania, and to their credit, given that there is no time to build it up like literally, this came up a week or two ago, and they just thought, well we just can't do a match after four weeks of no build, so they kind of got it pushed with like, okay, we'll do the six-way which would like be the start and we'll do the singles match when it's not so rushed. So that's kind of where that is.

We hope this is true because the story certainly needs it, though we'd imagine that given the current situation, WWE may need to delay the turn for another three months atleast.

