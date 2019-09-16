Angels star Trout to undergo foot surgery

Mike Trout

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout's strong 2019 campaign is set to come to an early end as he prepares for foot surgery.

The outfielder will have surgery in the coming week, the Angels announced on Sunday.

Trout has Morton's neuroma in his right foot, which is a pinched nerve that is painful in the ball of the foot.

He has been out since September 8 dealing with foot pain.

"Mike Trout tested his foot in on-field activities today. There continues to be pain present with testing, and to address the issue, surgery is the recommended course of action," Angels general manager Billy Eppler said on Sunday.

"Mike is scheduled to undergo surgery to remove the Morton's neuroma in his right foot later this week.

Angels General Manager Billy Eppler released the following statement today regarding Angels OF Mike Trout. pic.twitter.com/7OjYg7XmmV — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) September 15, 2019

"Additional information will be provided as appropriate."

Trout had a procedure earlier this month to help alleviate some of the pain, and he was considered day to day and missed the last six games because of it.

Trout, 28, was yet again putting up an MVP-calibre campaign before the injury. He was slashing .291/.438/.645 with 45 home runs, 104 RBIs and 110 runs scored in 134 games.

The Angels are sitting fourth in the American League (AL) West with a 67-82 record.