Aquino crushes three more home runs as Reds inch closer in wildcard race

Aristides Aquino blasted three home runs to help the Cincinnati Reds thrash the Chicago Cubs in MLB on Saturday.

Aquino delivered in a 10-1 win over the Cubs, moving to seven homers in his first 10 MLB games. That ties Trevor Story's record for most homers in a player's first 10 games.

He homered in the second and third innings off Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks, then again in the fourth off reliever Dillon Maples.

Seeking a fourth home run, Aquino later walked and then struck out in his final at-bat.

Cincinnati (56-59) posted their fifth win in six games and are just 4.5 games out of the second National League (NL) wildcard spot. The Reds could make things interesting, especially if Aquino keeps hammering the ball down the stretch.

Awesome Alvarez

Astros DH Yordan Alvarez had three home runs and seven RBIs as Houston crushed the Baltimore Orioles 23-2. Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa also homered for Houston, and Yuli Gurriel had four hits.

San Francisco Giants right-hander Jeff Samardzija gave up only two hits and one run in eight innings to get the win against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Mike Montgomery struck out 12 in seven scoreless innings as the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 7-0.

Horrible Hendricks

Cubs right-hander Hendricks had an ugly day against the Reds: 2.2 innings, 12 hits, three home runs, seven earned runs.

Orioles starter Aaron Brooks got touched for four home runs and nine earned runs in three innings against the Astros.

Guillorme hits first homer

Mets rookie Luis Guillorme hit his first MLB home run, a pinch-hit shot that tied the game against the Washington Nationals in the eighth inning. J.D. Davis hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly to give the Mets a 4-3 win. New York have won eight straight and 15 out of 16.

Paul DeJong saved a couple of runs, catching a rocket off Starling Marte's bat. And the St Louis Cardinals ended up beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1.

Saturday's results

Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 New York Yankees

Los Angeles Angels 12-4 Boston Red Sox

San Francisco Giants 3-1 Philadelphia Phillies

Kansas City Royals 7-0 Detroit Tigers

Miami Marlins 7-6 Atlanta Braves

Houston Astros 23-2 Baltimore Orioles

Chicago White Sox 3-2 Oakland Athletics

Cincinnati Reds 10-1 Chicago Cubs

Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 Texas Rangers

Minnesota Twins 4-1 Cleveland Indians

New York Mets 4-3 Washington Nationals

St Louis Cardinals 3-1 Pittsburgh Pirates

San Diego Padres 8-5 Colorado Rockies

Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 Arizona Diamondbacks

Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 Seattle Mariners

Diamondbacks at Dodgers

Dodgers lefty Ryu Hyun-jin (11-2, 1.53 ERA) makes his first start since July 31 after going on the 10-day injured list with a sore neck. Ryu gave up only two earned runs in 32.2 innings in five starts in July. Mike Leake (9-8, 4.24 ERA) goes for Arizona.