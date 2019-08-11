Aquino crushes three more home runs as Reds inch closer in wildcard race
Aristides Aquino blasted three home runs to help the Cincinnati Reds thrash the Chicago Cubs in MLB on Saturday.
Aquino delivered in a 10-1 win over the Cubs, moving to seven homers in his first 10 MLB games. That ties Trevor Story's record for most homers in a player's first 10 games.
He homered in the second and third innings off Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks, then again in the fourth off reliever Dillon Maples.
Seeking a fourth home run, Aquino later walked and then struck out in his final at-bat.
Cincinnati (56-59) posted their fifth win in six games and are just 4.5 games out of the second National League (NL) wildcard spot. The Reds could make things interesting, especially if Aquino keeps hammering the ball down the stretch.
Aristides Aquino is on pace for infinity career homers. pic.twitter.com/rHAuJr1idr— MLB (@MLB) August 11, 2019
Awesome Alvarez
Astros DH Yordan Alvarez had three home runs and seven RBIs as Houston crushed the Baltimore Orioles 23-2. Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa also homered for Houston, and Yuli Gurriel had four hits.
San Francisco Giants right-hander Jeff Samardzija gave up only two hits and one run in eight innings to get the win against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Mike Montgomery struck out 12 in seven scoreless innings as the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 7-0.
Horrible Hendricks
Cubs right-hander Hendricks had an ugly day against the Reds: 2.2 innings, 12 hits, three home runs, seven earned runs.
Orioles starter Aaron Brooks got touched for four home runs and nine earned runs in three innings against the Astros.
Guillorme hits first homer
Mets rookie Luis Guillorme hit his first MLB home run, a pinch-hit shot that tied the game against the Washington Nationals in the eighth inning. J.D. Davis hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly to give the Mets a 4-3 win. New York have won eight straight and 15 out of 16.
First career home run to tie the game?— New York Mets (@Mets) August 11, 2019
First career home run to tie the game. #LGM pic.twitter.com/OgxCAmBOXL
Paul DeJong saved a couple of runs, catching a rocket off Starling Marte's bat. And the St Louis Cardinals ended up beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1.
MPH off the bat... how'd he catch that!? pic.twitter.com/KM7rdey3L8— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 11, 2019
Saturday's results
Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 New York Yankees
Los Angeles Angels 12-4 Boston Red Sox
San Francisco Giants 3-1 Philadelphia Phillies
Kansas City Royals 7-0 Detroit Tigers
Miami Marlins 7-6 Atlanta Braves
Houston Astros 23-2 Baltimore Orioles
Chicago White Sox 3-2 Oakland Athletics
Cincinnati Reds 10-1 Chicago Cubs
Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 Texas Rangers
Minnesota Twins 4-1 Cleveland Indians
New York Mets 4-3 Washington Nationals
St Louis Cardinals 3-1 Pittsburgh Pirates
San Diego Padres 8-5 Colorado Rockies
Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 Arizona Diamondbacks
Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 Seattle Mariners
Diamondbacks at Dodgers
Dodgers lefty Ryu Hyun-jin (11-2, 1.53 ERA) makes his first start since July 31 after going on the 10-day injured list with a sore neck. Ryu gave up only two earned runs in 32.2 innings in five starts in July. Mike Leake (9-8, 4.24 ERA) goes for Arizona.