Athletics extend MLB winning streak to 10 games

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 28 May 2019, 11:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Matt Chapman (right), Mark Canha

The Oakland Athletics extended their winning streak after topping the Los Angeles Angels 8-5 in MLB on Monday.

Oakland celebrated their 10th consecutive victory after ending the game in dominant fashion by striking out Mike Trout, who was 0 for four at the plate.

Matt Chapman hit a home run and finished two for four for the streaking Athletics.

Chris Bassitt was awarded the win to move to 3-1 for the season. He pitched five innings, allowing six hits and five earned runs while striking out three. Blake Treinen claimed his 11th save of the season.

Angels starter Trevor Cahill was pegged with the loss.

Bellinger equals Dodgers record

Cody Bellinger hit his 19th home run to tie Roy Campanella for the second-most in Los Angeles Dodgers history through the team's first 54 games of a season. The Dodgers beat the New York Mets 9-5.

Sergio Romo recorded his 10th save of the season. He pitched a scoreless ninth inning in the Miami Marlins' 3-2 win over the Washington Nationals.

Advertisement

Clint Frazier, Brett Gardner and Gary Sanchez all homered in the New York Yankees' 5-2 victory against the San Diego Padres.

Blue Jays duo struggle

Rowdy Tellez and Randal Grichuk both went 0 for four as the Toronto Blue Jays lost 8-3 to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Cleveland Indians pitcher Jefry Rodriguez had a rough start against the Boston Red Sox. In 4.3 innings of work, he allowed eight hits and six earned runs while striking out six. Boston went on to win 12-5.

Iglesias smashes first slam

Jose Iglesias could not have had a better start. The Cincinnati Reds infielder hit his first career grand slam in the first inning of the team's 8-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, who split the doubleheader with an 8-5 triumph.

Red Sox star Mookie Betts stole a hit from Cleveland's Jason Kipnis.

Monday's results

New York Yankees 5-2 San Diego Padres

Miami Marlins 3-2 Washington Nationals

Baltimore Orioles 5-3 Detroit Tigers

Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 Toronto Blue Jays

Pittsburgh Pirates 8-5 Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds 8-1 Pittsburgh Pirates

Chicago White Sox-Kansas City Royals (suspended)

Houston Astros 6-5 Chicago Cubs

Colorado Rockies 4-3 Arizona Diamondbacks

Boston Red Sox 12-5 Cleveland Indians

Oakland Athletics 8-5 Los Angeles Angels

Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 Minnesota Twins

Los Angeles Dodgers 9-5 New York Mets

Seattle Mariners 6-2 Texas Rangers

Cubs at Astros

Monday's game between the Cubs and Astros came down to the final out as Houston held on for a one-run win. This should make Tuesday's clash an exciting matchup. Chicago will start Jon Lester (3-3, 2.68 ERA) and the Astros will counter with Corbin Martin (1-1, 4.97).