Braun lifts Brewers past Cardinals with grand slam
The Milwaukee Brewers are still chasing a wildcard spot and got a big 7-6 win over the St Louis Cardinals in MLB on Sunday.
The Brewers trailed down the stretch but jumped into the lead after Ryan Braun notched a ninth-inning grand slam.
Braun's home run was the most important hit in the game, but Milwaukee also got a home run from Cory Spangenberg in the seventh inning.
The Brewers totalled 12 hits to the Cardinals' five.
Two of St Louis' five hits came from Harrison Bader, who had two home runs and two RBIs.
Milwaukee (80-69) are one game back of the Chicago Cubs, who hold the National League's second wildcard spot and steamrolled the Pittsburgh Pirates 16-6 on Sunday.
The Brewers begin a four-game series against the San Diego Padres on Monday.
Remarkable Reddick
Josh Reddick went a perfect five for five and tallied three RBIs in the Houston Astros' 12-3 win against the Kansas City Royals.
Eddie Rosario hit two home runs in the Minnesota Twins' 7-5 loss to the Cleveland Indians.
Christian Vazquez hit two home runs and totalled five RBIs to lift the Boston Red Sox to a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Fried fails for Braves
Atlanta's Max Fried gave up five runs in 2.1 innings as the Braves were shut out by the Washington Nationals 7-0.
Luke Voit was hitless in four at-bats as the New York Yankees fell to the Toronto Blue Jays 6-4.
Suarez homers again
Cincinnati's Eugenio Suarez smashed another home run.
Sunday's results
Boston Red Sox 6-3 Philadelphia Phillies
Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 New York Yankees
Cleveland Indians 7-5 Minnesota Twins
Baltimore Orioles 8-2 Detroit Tigers
Washington Nationals 7-0 Atlanta Braves
Houston Astros 12-3 Kansas City Royals
Milwaukee Brewers 7-6 St Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs 16-6 Pittsburgh Pirates
Oakland Athletics 6-1 Texas Rangers
Colorado Rockies 10-5 San Diego Padres
San Francisco Giants 2-1 Miami Marlins
Los Angeles Angels 6-4 Tampa Bay Rays
Cincinnati Reds 3-1 Arizona Diamondbacks
Seattle Mariners 11-10 Chicago White Sox
Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 New York Mets
Nationals at Cardinals
This three-game series between Washington and St Louis could see the Cardinals bumped down to a wildcard spot if the Nationals outplay them. It should make for some exciting and competitive baseball.