Braun lifts Brewers past Cardinals with grand slam

The Milwaukee Brewers are still chasing a wildcard spot and got a big 7-6 win over the St Louis Cardinals in MLB on Sunday.

The Brewers trailed down the stretch but jumped into the lead after Ryan Braun notched a ninth-inning grand slam.

Braun's home run was the most important hit in the game, but Milwaukee also got a home run from Cory Spangenberg in the seventh inning.

The Brewers totalled 12 hits to the Cardinals' five.

Two of St Louis' five hits came from Harrison Bader, who had two home runs and two RBIs.

Milwaukee (80-69) are one game back of the Chicago Cubs, who hold the National League's second wildcard spot and steamrolled the Pittsburgh Pirates 16-6 on Sunday.

The Brewers begin a four-game series against the San Diego Padres on Monday.

Remarkable Reddick

Josh Reddick went a perfect five for five and tallied three RBIs in the Houston Astros' 12-3 win against the Kansas City Royals.

Eddie Rosario hit two home runs in the Minnesota Twins' 7-5 loss to the Cleveland Indians.

Christian Vazquez hit two home runs and totalled five RBIs to lift the Boston Red Sox to a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Fried fails for Braves

Atlanta's Max Fried gave up five runs in 2.1 innings as the Braves were shut out by the Washington Nationals 7-0.

Luke Voit was hitless in four at-bats as the New York Yankees fell to the Toronto Blue Jays 6-4.

Suarez homers again

Cincinnati's Eugenio Suarez smashed another home run.

Eugenio Suárez has now tied the MLB lead. pic.twitter.com/zcrgKtPlgo — MLB (@MLB) September 15, 2019

Sunday's results

Boston Red Sox 6-3 Philadelphia Phillies

Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 New York Yankees

Cleveland Indians 7-5 Minnesota Twins

Baltimore Orioles 8-2 Detroit Tigers

Washington Nationals 7-0 Atlanta Braves

Houston Astros 12-3 Kansas City Royals

Milwaukee Brewers 7-6 St Louis Cardinals

Chicago Cubs 16-6 Pittsburgh Pirates

Oakland Athletics 6-1 Texas Rangers

Colorado Rockies 10-5 San Diego Padres

San Francisco Giants 2-1 Miami Marlins

Los Angeles Angels 6-4 Tampa Bay Rays

Cincinnati Reds 3-1 Arizona Diamondbacks

Seattle Mariners 11-10 Chicago White Sox

Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 New York Mets

Nationals at Cardinals

This three-game series between Washington and St Louis could see the Cardinals bumped down to a wildcard spot if the Nationals outplay them. It should make for some exciting and competitive baseball.