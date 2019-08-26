Braves take eighth straight, Nationals win in extras to keep pace in NL East

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 4 // 26 Aug 2019, 09:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dallas Keuchel

For all the exciting young talent on the Atlanta Braves, a pair of veterans did all the heavy lifting in Sunday's 2-1 win over the New York Mets in MLB.

Josh Donaldson hit a pair of solo home runs, and 31-year-old left-hander Dallas Keuchel pitched seven scoreless innings, striking out seven, to pick up the victory.

The 33-year-old Donaldson, who signed a one-year deal in the offseason with the Braves, now has 32 home runs this year, and 24 homers since June 11, tied with Mike Trout (24) for most in the majors in that span.

The Braves (80-52) have now won eight straight. Yet they cannot shake the Washington Nationals, who defeated the Chicago Cubs 7-5 in 11 innings to win their fifth straight and 12th out of 14. Howie Kendrick scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch by Tyler Chatwood, and Anthony Rendon added an RBI single for insurance, one of his four hits for the day.

The Nats (73-57) remain six games behind the Braves.

O'Hearn shines

Royals first baseman Ryan O'Hearn hit a pair of solo home runs, the second providing the go-ahead run in the 10th inning as Kansas City beat the Cleveland Indians 9-8.

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman went four for four and scored three runs in a 9-8 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Advertisement

Matt Carpenter had three hits, including a home run, and scored three runs in the St Louis Cardinals' 11-4 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Cole struggles

Los Angeles Angels reliever Taylor Cole gave up seven earned runs in one inning in an 11-2 loss to the Houston Astros.

Buster Posey struck out four times and stranded six runners in the San Francisco Giants' 5-4 win over the Oakland Athletics.

Fabulous Fletcher

Angels third baseman David Fletcher made an incredible catch.

When you see it ... pic.twitter.com/7jFSpwaSPr — MLB (@MLB) August 25, 2019

Nolan Arenado turns hits into outs more routinely than arguably anyone.

"This is gonna be a tough chance for Nolan." LOL pic.twitter.com/DIVTYhnGKN — MLB (@MLB) August 25, 2019

Sunday's results

Baltimore Orioles 8-3 Tampa Bay Rays

Kansas City Royals 9-8 Cleveland Indians

Miami Marlins 3-2 Philadelphia Phillies

Atlanta Braves 2-1 New York Mets

Pittsburgh Pirates 9-8 Cincinnati Reds

Chicago White Sox 2-0 Texas Rangers

Houston Astros 11-2 Los Angeles Angels

Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 Milwaukee Brewers

Minnesota Twins 7-4 Detroit Tigers

St Louis Cardinals 11-4 Colorado Rockies

Washington Nationals 7-5 Chicago Cubs

San Francisco Giants 5-4 Oakland Athletics

San Diego Padres 3-1 Boston Red Sox

Seattle Mariners 3-1 Toronto Blue Jays

New York Yankees 5-1 Los Angeles Dodgers

Cardinals at Brewers

These two playoff contenders just met in a three-game series early last week in St Louis. The Cards took two of three, moving them into first place in the National League (NL) Central. Third-placed Milwaukee trail the Cards by 4.5 games, and the second-placed Cubs by two games. The Brewers will go with lefty Gio Gonzalez, who gave up only one earned run and struck out six against the Cardinals last Tuesday. Adam Wainwright will look to rebound from a tough outing against the Brewers on August 21, when he gave up five earned runs in five innings.