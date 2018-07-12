Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Brewers' Aguilar, Mariners' Segura win Final Vote for All-Star Game

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12 Jul 2018
Jean Segura (left) and Jesus Aguilar (right)

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar and Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura are heading to the All-Star Game courtesy of MLB's Final Vote.

Aguilar found out he was selected before the Brewers' game on Wednesday.

"It's going to be my dream come true," he said, via MLB.com.

"It was a lot of stuff; it was three busy days. But we're here. We made it. I just have to say thank you."

Aguilar entered Wednesday's game with a .302 batting average with 23 home runs and 64 RBIs. He currently leads the National League in homers, slugging percentage and OPS.

Segura missed a couple of weeks with an injury, but that did not stop him from batting .329 with seven home runs and 47 RBIs.

The 28-year-old shortstop trails only Mookie Betts, Jose Altuve and J.D. Martinez in batting in MLB. He is 10th with 62 runs scored.

