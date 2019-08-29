Brewers snap Cardinals' six-game winning streak, continue to hang around NL wildcard race

The Milwaukee Brewers snapped the St Louis Cardinals' six-game winning streak with a 4-1 victory in MLB on Wednesday.

The Brewers are barely holding on in the race for the National League (NL) Central as they trail St Louis by 5.5 games in the division.

Milwaukee are also 3.5 games behind the Chicago Cubs for second in the division and the second wildcard spot.

By virtue of Wednesday's win, in which Keston Hiura smoked a home run and the Brewers handed Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty his first loss since July 7, Milwaukee were able to make up some ground in the division and kept pace in the wildcard race, as Chicago also won on Wednesday.

Milwaukee scored a run in three of the first four innings and used a nine-strikeout performance from Jordan Lyles to earn the victory.

Milwaukee have three games left against the Cardinals and seven against the Cubs, so absolutely nothing is decided in this division.

There goes our Hiura... watch him as he goes. #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/VKT8LFrNbh — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 28, 2019

Hernandez heroics

Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Cesar Hernandez went three for five with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 12-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cincinnati Reds starter Anthony DeSclafani tossed seven scoreless innings in a 5-0 win over the Miami Marlins.

Jason Kipnis went two for four with two home runs in the Cleveland Indians' 4-2 win over the Detroit Tigers.

Syndergaard struggles

Noah Syndergaard gave up 10 runs (nine earned) in three innings in the New York Mets' 10-7 loss to the Cubs.

DeShields robs Goodwin

Texas Rangers center fielder Delino DeShields Jr. robbed Los Angeles Angels outfielder Brian Goodwin of a home run.

Yeah, he just did that. pic.twitter.com/ZDKC8IKVQg — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) August 29, 2019

Wednesday's results

Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 St Louis Cardinals

New York Yankees 7-3 Seattle Mariners

Philadelphia Phillies 12-3 Pittsburgh Pirates

Washington Nationals 8-4 Baltimore Orioles

Atlanta Braves 9-4 Toronto Blue Jays

Cleveland Indians 4-2 Detroit Tigers

Cincinnati Reds 5-0 Miami Marlins

Chicago Cubs 10-7 New York Mets

Minnesota Twins 8-2 Chicago White Sox

Houston Astros 8-6 Tampa Bay Rays

Kansas City Royals 6-4 Oakland Athletics

Boston Red Sox 7-4 Colorado Rockies

Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 San Diego Padres

Texas Rangers 3-0 Los Angeles Angels

Rays at Astros

Zack Greinke (4-0, 2.45 ERA) has not lost yet in his time with the Astros, so it is going to be a challenge for the Rays to take a game in this series. The Astros have won the first two by a combined score of 23-7.