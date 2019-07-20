Cardinals mount comeback against Reds

Jose Martinez and Harrison Bader celebrate

The St Louis Cardinals came from 7-0 down in the sixth inning to topple the Cincinnati Reds 12-11 at Great American Ball Park on Friday.

A staggering 10 runs were scored by St Louis in the sixth to take control of the game and they did not look back.

Jose Martinez and Paul DeJong each notched one home run for the Cardinals, while the Reds' Ryan Lavarnway went three for four and tallied two home runs, with Cincinnati out-hitting the Cardinals 18-12 in the contest.

St Louis extended their winning streak to three and are just two-and-a-half games back from the National League Central-leading Chicago Cubs.





Cincinnati moved to 43-52 for the season and are now last in the division having lost four straight games.



Mercado stars for Cleveland

Oscar Mercado had a perfect five-for-five night as the Cleveland Indians topped the Kansas City Royals 10-5.



Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went three for five in the Toronto Blue Jays' 12-1 win over the Detroit Tigers.

Marte and Blackmon go hitless

Starling Marte was hitless in four at-bats in the Pittsburgh Pirates' 6-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Charlie Blackmon was hitless in five at-bats as the Colorado Rockies fell to an 8-2 defeat to the New York Yankees.

Donaldson walks off in Braves win

Josh Donaldson led the Atlanta Braves to victory over the Washington Nationals with this walk-off single.

Friday's results

Chicago Cubs 6-5 San Diego Padres

Philadelphia Phillies 6-1 Pittsburgh Pirates

Baltimore Orioles 11-2 Boston Red Sox

New York Yankees 8-2 Colorado Rockies

Chicago White Sox 9-2 Tampa Bay Rays

Cleveland Indians 10-5 Kansas City Royals

St. Louis Cardinals 12-11 Cincinnati Reds

Toronto Blue Jays 12-1 Detroit Tigers

Atlanta Braves 4-3 Washington Nationals

Houston Astros 4-3 Texas Rangers

Oakland Athletics 5-3 Minnesota Twins

Arizona Diamondbacks 10-7 Milwaukee Brewers

LA Dodgers 2-1 Miami Marlins

Seattle Mariners 10-0 LA Angels

San Francisco Giants 1-0 New York Mets

Red Sox at Orioles

Boston suffered a surprising 11-2 defeat to Baltimore on Friday and the reigning champions will look to bounce back on Saturday against an Orioles team with one of the worst records in MLB.