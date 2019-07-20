×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cardinals mount comeback against Reds

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    20 Jul 2019, 13:36 IST
Jose Martinez and Harrison Bader celebrate
Jose Martinez and Harrison Bader celebrate

The St Louis Cardinals came from 7-0 down in the sixth inning to topple the Cincinnati Reds 12-11 at Great American Ball Park on Friday.

A staggering 10 runs were scored by St Louis in the sixth to take control of the game and they did not look back.

Jose Martinez and Paul DeJong each notched one home run for the Cardinals, while the Reds' Ryan Lavarnway went three for four and tallied two home runs, with Cincinnati out-hitting the Cardinals 18-12 in the contest.

St Louis extended their winning streak to three and are just two-and-a-half games back from the National League Central-leading Chicago Cubs.


Cincinnati moved to 43-52 for the season and are now last in the division having lost four straight games.
 

Mercado stars for Cleveland

Oscar Mercado had a perfect five-for-five night as the Cleveland Indians topped the Kansas City Royals 10-5.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went three for five in the Toronto Blue Jays' 12-1 win over the Detroit Tigers.

 

Advertisement

Marte and Blackmon go hitless

Starling Marte was hitless in four at-bats in the Pittsburgh Pirates' 6-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Charlie Blackmon was hitless in five at-bats as the Colorado Rockies fell to an 8-2 defeat to the New York Yankees.

 

Donaldson walks off in Braves win

Josh Donaldson led the Atlanta Braves to victory over the Washington Nationals with this walk-off single.

Friday's results

Chicago Cubs 6-5 San Diego Padres
Philadelphia Phillies 6-1 Pittsburgh Pirates
Baltimore Orioles 11-2 Boston Red Sox
New York Yankees 8-2 Colorado Rockies
Chicago White Sox 9-2 Tampa Bay Rays
Cleveland Indians 10-5 Kansas City Royals
St. Louis Cardinals 12-11 Cincinnati Reds
Toronto Blue Jays 12-1 Detroit Tigers
Atlanta Braves 4-3 Washington Nationals
Houston Astros 4-3 Texas Rangers
Oakland Athletics 5-3 Minnesota Twins
Arizona Diamondbacks 10-7 Milwaukee Brewers
LA Dodgers 2-1 Miami Marlins
Seattle Mariners 10-0 LA Angels
San Francisco Giants 1-0 New York Mets

Red Sox at Orioles

Boston suffered a surprising 11-2 defeat to Baltimore on Friday and the reigning champions will look to bounce back on Saturday against an Orioles team with one of the worst records in MLB.

Advertisement
Wacha struggles in Cardinals loss
RELATED STORY
Indians dominate Reds for sixth straight win
RELATED STORY
Cardinals use six-run inning to push past Nationals
RELATED STORY
Yelich powers Brewers to win over Cardinals
RELATED STORY
Mikolas, O'Neill lead Cardinals to 7-0 win over Pirates 7-0
RELATED STORY
Reds rout Brewers for fifth successive win
RELATED STORY
Mets spoil superb performance from deGrom in loss to Reds
RELATED STORY
Braves youngsters shine in win over Cardinals
RELATED STORY
White Sox shut out Indians, Phillies pull away from Cardinals
RELATED STORY
Dietrich hits three homers as Reds beat Pirates
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us