Cardinals mount comeback against Reds
The St Louis Cardinals came from 7-0 down in the sixth inning to topple the Cincinnati Reds 12-11 at Great American Ball Park on Friday.
A staggering 10 runs were scored by St Louis in the sixth to take control of the game and they did not look back.
Jose Martinez and Paul DeJong each notched one home run for the Cardinals, while the Reds' Ryan Lavarnway went three for four and tallied two home runs, with Cincinnati out-hitting the Cardinals 18-12 in the contest.
St Louis extended their winning streak to three and are just two-and-a-half games back from the National League Central-leading Chicago Cubs.
The @Cardinals were down 7-0 entering the 6th.
A casual 10-run (!) inning has changed that.
Cincinnati moved to 43-52 for the season and are now last in the division having lost four straight games.
Mercado stars for Cleveland
Oscar Mercado had a perfect five-for-five night as the Cleveland Indians topped the Kansas City Royals 10-5.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went three for five in the Toronto Blue Jays' 12-1 win over the Detroit Tigers.
Marte and Blackmon go hitless
Starling Marte was hitless in four at-bats in the Pittsburgh Pirates' 6-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.
Charlie Blackmon was hitless in five at-bats as the Colorado Rockies fell to an 8-2 defeat to the New York Yankees.
Donaldson walks off in Braves win
Josh Donaldson led the Atlanta Braves to victory over the Washington Nationals with this walk-off single.
Game called due to rain. #walkoff
Friday's results
Chicago Cubs 6-5 San Diego Padres
Philadelphia Phillies 6-1 Pittsburgh Pirates
Baltimore Orioles 11-2 Boston Red Sox
New York Yankees 8-2 Colorado Rockies
Chicago White Sox 9-2 Tampa Bay Rays
Cleveland Indians 10-5 Kansas City Royals
St. Louis Cardinals 12-11 Cincinnati Reds
Toronto Blue Jays 12-1 Detroit Tigers
Atlanta Braves 4-3 Washington Nationals
Houston Astros 4-3 Texas Rangers
Oakland Athletics 5-3 Minnesota Twins
Arizona Diamondbacks 10-7 Milwaukee Brewers
LA Dodgers 2-1 Miami Marlins
Seattle Mariners 10-0 LA Angels
San Francisco Giants 1-0 New York Mets
Red Sox at Orioles
Boston suffered a surprising 11-2 defeat to Baltimore on Friday and the reigning champions will look to bounce back on Saturday against an Orioles team with one of the worst records in MLB.