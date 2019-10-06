Cole stars as Astros take 2-0 lead over Rays

The Houston Astros grabbed a 2-0 lead in the American League Division Series (ALDS) thanks to a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

Will Harris got a tough break last year. He was left off the Astros' playoff roster after a rough season and had to watch Houston lose in five games to the Boston Red Sox without being able to do a thing.

But in Houston's Game 2 win over the Rays, he came up big.

After closer Roberto Osuna gave up a run and loaded the bases with one out in the ninth, Harris came in and shut the door with a strikeout of Travis D'Arnaud and an easy groundout by Kevin Kiermaier.

Three takeaways from Astros' nerve-wracking ALDS Game 2 win over Rays

This game was Gerrit Cole's masterpiece

If anyone doubted that Gerrit Cole was going to be making more than $200million this year, or $300m or $400m, this game showed they were gravely mistaken.

This was Cole's masterpiece, his ninth symphony, his Mona Lisa. This performance was so good the 29-year-old was nearly untouchable in Game 2, going 7.2 innings, striking out 15 and walking just one while allowing four hits.

Cole broke the Astros' playoff franchise record of 14 strikeouts, became the first pitcher in playoff history to toss 6.2 innings while striking out 13 without walking a batter or allowing a run and he became the first pitcher since Statcast began tracking in 2008 to get 33 swings and misses in a playoff game.

Alex Bregman loves to show up All-Stars

There is no denying Alex Bregman loves the spotlight. If people are watching he is trying to put on a show whenever he can and he did that once again in Game 2, hitting a home run off Rays starter and 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell.

Snell has had his moments against the Astros in his career but Bregman does not care much. He enjoys homering off All-Stars in the postseason and he especially loves homering off Cy Young Award winners.

Bregman's home run off Snell was the seventh of his postseason career.

Beating the shift is not that easy

Players and teams should try to exploit the shift more, but sometimes it is simply not that easy. A lot of times if a player beats the shift a team do not care. A perfect example is Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson.

Teams are not shifting so they can field one of his many ground balls, they are doing it because if he hits a ground ball to the left side they do not really care. In a way, if he does that, the shifting team have won because Olson did not hit a home run – or at least a hard-hit line drive or fly ball – which is what he is trying to do every single at-bat.

During the fifth inning of Game 2, A. J. Pierzynski and Joe Girardi were talking on the FS1 broadcast about how Kevin Kiermaier should try to beat the shift. The Astros had three men on the right side of the infield and the left side was almost completely open. But on the next pitch after they said that, Cole dropped in a nasty curveball down and into Kiermaier.

That is a very tough pitch to hit the opposite way, and another thing people do not talk about much with the shift is teams do not get into the shift and then throw pitches that make it harder to hit into them, with a few exceptions. They will throw pitches like the one Cole threw to Kiermaier knowing that it is hard to hit the other way, and a very hard pitch to make solid contact on anyway.