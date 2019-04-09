×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Davis breaks hitless streak record

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    09 Apr 2019, 07:06 IST
ChrisDavis-cropped
Chris Davis of the Baltimore Orioles

Embattled Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis broke the MLB's hitless streak record on Monday.

Davis went hitless in his first three at-bats against the Oakland Athletics and is now 0-for-47 at the plate, dating back to September 14 last year.

The 2013 All-Star and Silver Slugger now stands alone with the unwanted record after surpassing Eugenio Velez.

Velez went hitless in 46 straight at-bats with the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers from 2010-11.

Davis – who is hitless in 26 at-bats this season – lined out to right in the second inning off Athletics starter Marco Estrada.

He then lined out to left in his next two at-bats and drew applause from sympathetic fans at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Despite the three hard-hit balls, he had nothing to show for it.

Prior to the game, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said: "I talked to Chris after the game yesterday [Sunday], and he really wanted to play today. I put a lot of thought into it, and Chris is in there.

"He's up front with it. We talk a lot about that. I don't want to hide anything. I don't want to try to mask his struggles. We're taking this thing head on. I appreciate that, too, that he's open to talking about things with me.

Advertisement

"Inside our clubhouse, he's taking this head on. He's making every effort to ride this ship of tough times, to take good [at-bats] every day, and it just hasn't happened. You pull for him, but this is a results business, and I understand how the fans feel. I want to see him do well, too."

Davis signed a seven-year, $161million contract with Baltimore after the 2015 season. In the first three campaigns of that deal, he hit .199 with a .296 on-base percentage and .391 slugging percentage.

Omnisport
NEWS
Orioles’ Chris Davis 0-for-44 at bat, closes in on record futility
RELATED STORY
Orioles' Davis ties unwanted MLB record
RELATED STORY
Bauer throws no-hitter through seven innings, sets MLB record
RELATED STORY
Davis homers again to lead A's past Angels 2-1
RELATED STORY
Yelich equals MLB record start with homers in 4 straight
RELATED STORY
Yelich homer streak snapped, but Brewers beat Reds 4-3
RELATED STORY
Torres' 2 HRs, 4 RBIs helps Yankees beat Orioles 8-4
RELATED STORY
Ichiro hitless as Mariners beat Yomiuri 6-4 in exhibition
RELATED STORY
Harper returns after bruising ankle, still hitless in spring
RELATED STORY
Bauer pulled with no-hitter thru 7, Indians beat Blue Jays
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us