DeGrom to undergo MRI for elbow ailment

The New York Mets are once again dealing with an injury to a key member of their starting rotation.

Jacob deGrom has been sent back to New York to get an MRI after his elbow was "barking" while playing catch on Friday, manager Mickey Callaway told reporters. He has been placed on the 10-day IL.

He initially had his start pushed back to Sunday due to strep throat.

The Mets were being extra cautious with deGrom, they said in a release on Friday.

"Jacob deGrom dealt with sickness over the last week and hasn't been able to conduct his normal routine between starts," the release read. "As a result, he has been scratched from tomorrow's [Saturday's] game.

"Additionally, Jacob experienced some mild soreness in his throwing arm over the last 24 hours. His arm felt significantly better following treatment with our health and performance staff today. Even so, Jacob will be evaluated by our medical team in New York on Monday in the abundance of caution."

An update on Jacob deGrom. pic.twitter.com/gHpHAz7zOb — New York Mets (@Mets) April 19, 2019

DeGrom is 2-2 with a 3.68 ERA this season and he has not been great in his last two outings, allowing nine earned runs in nine innings pitched.

The 30-year-old right-hander gave up less than nine runs in four separate months in 2018.

The former college shortstop signed a five-year, $137.5million extension this offseason with the Mets.

He has dealt with injury issues before as he missed the final month of the 2016 season after dealing with a flare-up of ulnar nerve pain in his pitching elbow.

The Mets have a long history of injuries with their starting rotation as Noah Syndergaard missed a good portion of the 2017 season with a torn torso muscle and most of 2018 with a lat injury.

Steven Matz was placed on the injured list in 2018 with a forearm issue and Zack Wheeler missed all of 2015 and 2016 after undergoing and recovering from Tommy John surgery.