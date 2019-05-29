Dietrich hits three homers as Reds beat Pirates

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 4 // 29 May 2019, 11:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Derek Dietrich

Derek Dietrich hit three home runs as the Cincinnati Reds topped the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-6 in MLB.

Dietrich powered the Reds past the Pirates on Tuesday, finishing with six RBIs at Great American Ball Park.

The 29-year-old put the Reds ahead 3-0 with a two-run homer in the fourth inning.

Dietrich followed that up with another two-run shot one inning later.

The second baseman, who is in his first season with the Reds, then capped off his big game in the seventh with his third two-run homer.

"It's the people," Dietrich said after the game. "I love every one of these guys in the clubhouse. The staff, everyone here has made me feel so welcomed. I'm comfortable. They allow me to play and be myself and I'm having so much fun doing it."

Tucker Barnhart also drove in three runs for Cincinnati. Lucas Sims picked up the win after allowing four runs in 7.3 innings.

Bregman inspires Astros

Advertisement

Alex Bregman finished two for four with three RBIs and three runs scored in the Houston Astros' 9-6 win over the Chicago Cubs.

Washington Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg struck out 11 in seven innings of work as the team edged the Atlanta Braves 5-4.

Giants trio concede six runs

Three San Francisco Giants relievers combined to allow six earned runs in four innings of work in an 11-3 loss to the Miami Marlins.

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Guillermo Heredia went 0 for four with two strikeouts against the Toronto Blue Jays. But Tampa Bay still won 3-1.

Bellinger stays hot with another homer

Cody Bellinger homered again for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who fell 7-3 to the New York Mets.

.@Cody_Bellinger is the 2nd @Dodgers player ever (Gil Hodges – 1951) with 20+ HR in his team’s first 55 games in a season. pic.twitter.com/5EkhbsVwV2 — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) May 29, 2019

A walk-off winner saw the Chicago White Sox overcome the Kansas City Royals 2-1 following the resumption of play after Monday's suspension.

Worth the wait. pic.twitter.com/1UaPUBroX4 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 28, 2019

Tuesday's results

San Diego Padres 5-4 New York Yankees

Cincinnati Reds 11-6 Pittsburgh Pirates

Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 St Louis Cardinals

Detroit Tigers 3-0 Baltimore Orioles

Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 Toronto Blue Jays

Miami Marlins 11-3 San Francisco Giants

Cleveland Indians 7-5 Boston Red Sox

Washington Nationals 5-4 Atlanta Braves

Chicago White Sox 2-1 Kansas City Royals

Chicago White Sox 4-3 Kansas City Royals

Minnesota Twins 5-3 Milwaukee Brewers

Houston Astros 9-6 Chicago Cubs

Colorado Rockies 6-2 Arizona Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Angels 6-4 Oakland Athletics

New York Mets 7-3 Los Angeles Dodgers

Texas Rangers 11-4 Seattle Mariners

Padres at Yankees

The Yankees and Padres will play the rubber match of their three-game series at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday. James Paxton (3-2, 3.11 ERA) is set to return from the injured list and start for the Yankees, while the Padres will counter with Chris Paddack (4-2, 1.93).