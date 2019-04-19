Dodgers hold off Brewers

The Los Angeles Dodgers held on for a 3-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in MLB on Thursday.

The Brewers and Dodgers are facing off for the first time this season after matching up in the National League Championship Series last year.

The Dodgers needed some heroics from Alex Verdugo in the eighth inning of their victory.

With Lorenzo Cain up with runners on first and second, two outs and Los Angeles up 3-0, the Brewers center fielder sent a line drive into left, which looked perfect to cut the lead to 3-1. Instead, Verdugo uncorked a strike to catch Hernan Perez trying to score.

Alex's throw to home? MONEY. pic.twitter.com/cEJGabM003 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 19, 2019

Verdugo, 22, has been a top prospect for the Dodgers for several years as a left fielder, but believe it or not, he was actually preferred by many teams as a pitcher coming out of high school.

While Verdugo did go 0-for-one on Thursday, he is batting .364 on the young season for Los Angeles. He has the potential to be a great one and it makes sense now why the Dodgers did not want to give him up in a potential trade for Corey Kluber this offseason.

Cool Corbin shines

Nationals starter Patrick Corbin got his first win in a Washington uniform by tossing 7.2 innings of one-run ball with nine strikeouts in a 4-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

Nicholas Castellanos is off to a good start again with the Detroit Tigers as he is batting .279 this season. He went three-for-four with two doubles, a run scored and two RBIs in a 9-7 win over the Chicago White Sox.

Poor Pineda

Minnesota Twins starter Michael Pineda gave up six earned runs in 3.2 innings during a 7-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Inciarte's nice catch

Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte made a nice diving catch but Atlanta fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-1.

Thursday's results

Arizona Diamondbacks 4-1 Atlanta Braves

Washington Nationals 4-2 San Francisco Giants

Detroit Tigers 9-7 Chicago White Sox

Toronto Blue Jays 7-4 Minnesota Twins

Kansas City Royals 6-1 New York Yankees

Baltimore Orioles 6-5 Tampa Bay Rays

Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 Milwaukee Brewers

Colorado Rockies 6-2 Philadelphia Phillies

Seattle Mariners 11-10 Los Angeles Angels

Cincinnati Reds 4-1 San Diego Padres

Royals at Yankees

This will be the first time Jakob Junis (1-1, 6.14 ERA) faces Aaron Judge since fracturing the right fielder's wrist on July 26 of last season. The reaction of Yankee fans will be something to behold. CC Sabathia (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will be making his second start of the year for New York.