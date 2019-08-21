Freeman leads Braves, Rendon stars in Nationals' loss

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman and Washington Nationals star Anthony Rendon impressed in MLB on Tuesday.

This year's MVP race in the National League is one for the history books.

Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers and Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers have stolen all the headlines and rightfully so. They are probably going to finish with more than 50 home runs apiece while playing good defense.

As good as those two have been, though, do not forget about Freeman and Nationals third baseman Rendon.

Freeman, 29, has consistently been one of the best players in baseball and he is having a career year. He came into Tuesday's game batting .303 with 31 home runs and 98 RBIs and he led the Braves to a win again, going three for four with two home runs and four RBIs in a 5-1 win over the Miami Marlins.

As for Rendon, he can put up fantastic numbers and has done just that again this year. He came into Tuesday hitting .317 with 27 home runs and 97 RBIs and also led his team, going three for three with a walk and an RBI against the Pittsburgh Pirates, although Washington lost 4-1.

Heaney heroic for Angels

Los Angeles Angels lefty Andrew Heaney struck out 14 batters while allowing just one run in eight innings of work in a 5-1 win over the Texas Rangers.

Cincinnati Reds starter Sonny Gray struck out 10 in six innings while allowing one run in a 3-2 win over the San Diego Padres.

Nelson Cruz went four for five with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs in the Minnesota Twins' 14-4 win over the Chicago White Sox.

Sloppy Sanchez

After being part of a no-hitter in his first start in Houston, Aaron Sanchez has taken a step back. He gave up three runs in 2.1 innings while allowing four hits and two walks to the Detroit Tigers. Houston did overcome the poor performance, though, and won 6-3.

Brilliant Bader

St Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader made a fantastic diving catch against the Brewers.

Indians at Mets

These two teams are heavily involved in both wildcard races. The Indians will put Adam Plutko (5-3, 4.67 ERA) on the hill while the Mets are set to counter with Marcus Stroman (1-0, 5.17 ERA).