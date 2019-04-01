×
Giolito's no-hit bid ends with 1 out in 7th for White Sox

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    01 Apr 2019, 02:02 IST
AP Image

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alex Gordon has ended a no-hit bid by Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito with one out in the seventh inning.

Giolito had retired 19 straight Kansas City Royals on Sunday following a four-pitch leadoff walk to Whit Merrifield. Gordon fouled off four consecutive pitches before lining a curveball into center field for a single. Gordon scored on a double by Ryan O'Hearn two batters later.

Billy Hamilton nearly had a hit for Kansas City in the sixth inning, but first baseman Yonder Alonso dived to catch his line drive down the line for the second out.

The 24-year-old Giolito also allowed an RBI single to Lucas Duda in the seventh before being pulled with two outs in his first start of the season. He was 10-13 with a 6.13 ERA last season, with opponents batting .250 against him.

