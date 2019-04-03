Harper returns to Nationals Park, Yankees lose again

Bryce Harper

Bryce Harper responded to boos with a two-run home run as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals in MLB on Tuesday.

Harper returned to Nationals Park for the first time this season and received boos, but he belted a two-run home run after striking out in his first two at bats.

Philadelphia are 4-0 for the first time in 104 years after the 8-2 win.

Harper finished three for five and became the fifth player to hit a home run in his first road game against a former team after winning an MVP with that side in the last 35 years.

Three other Phillies added to the team's total – Maikel Franco homered in the second inning, Odubel Herrera scored on a passed ball and Jean Segura hit a three-run double in the sixth before Harper's homer.

Anthony Rendon helped the Nationals avoid a shutout with a two-run home run in the sixth.

Meanwhile, the Yankees dropped their third game of the young season. New York tallied just one run on six hits when Detroit came to town. The Tigers eventually won 3-1.

The Yankees' lone score came in the second inning off a Clint Frazier sacrifice fly. The Tigers went on to score in the sixth and ninth innings. John Hicks, Dustin Peterson and Jordy Mercer all brought in runs.

For Peterson, the go-ahead RBI double was his first MLB hit.

New York's Aroldis Chapman was pinned with the loss after one inning on the mound. He allowed three hits while striking out two.

Super Snell

Rays starter Blake Snell tied a career-high 13 strikeouts in seven innings on the mound. He caused 25 swings and misses, which is more than he had in any start last year. Tampa Bay shut out the Colorado Rockies 4-0. It was the Rays' fifth consecutive win.

Whit Merrifield doubled in the first inning of the Royals' 5-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins to push his hitting streak to 24 games. This is the longest streak for Kansas City since 1999, according to ESPN.

McKinney misery

Billy McKinney went 0 for four in the Toronto Blue Jays' 2-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. McKinney is one for 10 over the last week.

Rosario shows off speed

There was no stopping Eddie Rosario. The Minnesota outfielder scored on a single to left field... from first base.

Scoring from first on a single to left?



He's a freak ... He's the fastest kid alive pic.twitter.com/tXNUGQFNWD — MLB (@MLB) April 3, 2019

