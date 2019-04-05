×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Indians' Bauer pulled with no-hitter through 7 vs Blue Jays

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    05 Apr 2019, 06:20 IST
AP Image

CLEVELAND (AP) — Trevor Bauer of the Cleveland Indians has been pulled after seven innings with a no-hitter in progress against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bauer threw 117 pitches Thursday night at Progressive Field before manager Terry Francona took out the right-hander and brought in Jon Edwards.

Bauer struck out eight and walked six. Cleveland leads 4-0.

The Indians haven't pitched a no-hitter since Len Barker threw a perfect game in 1981 against Toronto.

This was the 25th anniversary of the first game in this Cleveland ballpark.

Indians first baseman Carlos Santana robbed Socrates Brito of a hit to end the fifth, making a diving stop and touching the bag with his glove for the out.

Bauer held Minnesota to one run and one hit in seven innings Saturday in his first start of the season. The 28-year-old right-hander was an All-Star last season when he went 12-6 with a 2.21 ERA.

This was the third time this year Toronto has gone deep into a game without a hit. On opening day, Detroit's Jordan Zimmermann was perfect against the Blue Jays until giving up an infield single with two outs in the seventh inning. Baltimore's David Hess was pulled with a no-hitter intact after 6 1/3 innings Monday at Toronto.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Major League Baseball
Associated Press
NEWS
Shoemaker, Blue Jays blank Tigers 6-0, Montoyo gets 1st win
RELATED STORY
O's bullpen loses Hess' no-hit bid in win vs Blue Jays
RELATED STORY
Blue Jays RHP Luciano is first big leaguer born this century
RELATED STORY
Zimmermann perfect into 7th, Tigers top Blue Jays 2-0 in 10
RELATED STORY
Indians to count on strong starting pitching again in 2019
RELATED STORY
Sanchez, Blue Jays pitch 2nd shutout in row, top Tigers 3-0
RELATED STORY
Tigers' Zimmermann loses perfect game in 7th vs Blue Jays
RELATED STORY
Blue Jays begin search for talent to pair with Guerrero Jr.
RELATED STORY
Castellanos lifts Tigers over Blue Jays 4-3 in 11 innings
RELATED STORY
Guerrero Jr. in spring spotlight for rebuilding Blue Jays
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us