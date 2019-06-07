Lambert leads Rockies to win over Cubs on debut

Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert was brilliant on his MLB debut for the Colorado Rockies on Thursday.

The 22-year-old righty allowed just four hits and one run over seven innings to lead the Rockies to a 3-1 win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

He struck out nine and walked one while throwing 95 pitches.

Lambert is the number four prospect in the Colorado organisation, according to MLB Pipeline.

Nine strikeouts — a franchise record for a pitcher in his debut.



"Stayed calm, stayed under control – I mean, pitched, really pitched," Rockies manager Bud Black said about Lambert after the victory, via MLB.com. "That's what we were saying on the bench. Fastball-change-breaking ball combo, behind the count changeups, high fastballs, fastballs down and away at the knees. It was great."

Lambert also added a single in the third inning.

"I thought I'd go out there and feel the heart pumping at first, but I was all right from the start," Lambert said. "This game will turn on you in a hurry. I just tried to get ahead of the hitters and get out one."

Ian Desmond finished two for four with a run scored and an RBI for Colorado.

Marvellous McNeil

Jeff McNeil was two for two with two RBIs in the New York Mets' 7-3 win over the San Francisco Giants.

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Travis d'Arnaud belted two home runs and recorded four RBIs in a 6-1 win over the Detroit Tigers.

Swanson struggles

Dansby Swanson was 0 for four with two strikeouts in the Atlanta Braves' 6-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Adalberto Mondesi went 0 for five and struck out three times in the Kansas City Royals' 7-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

Marisnick magic

Jake Marisnick ran a long way to take a catch in the Houston Astros' 8-7, 14-inning win over the Seattle Mariners.

Todd Frazier put the Mets in front.

