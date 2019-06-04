Lester's strong performance leads Cubs to win over Angels

Jon Lester

Jon Lester shook off his recent struggles for the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Angels in MLB on Monday.

The Cubs ace was 2-3 with a 4.28 ERA in his past six starts but was able to put together seven good innings to help Chicago top Los Angeles 8-1.

"Today was better," Lester said, via MLB.com. "I had command of the curveball and changeup through most of the day. We were able to kind of keep them off balance with that.

"You try to keep our team going with the momentum on our side, and we were able to do that."

Lester pitched seven innings and allowed just four hits and one earned run. He struck out six.

Javier Baez finished with three RBIs and a home run for the Cubs in the victory.

Jonathan Lucroy helped the Angels avoid a shutout with a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh.

Trevor Cahill was given the loss after 4.1 innings on the mound. He allowed six hits and five earned runs.

Contreras, Heyward lift Cubs

Willson Contreras and Jason Heyward also had good days at the plate for the Cubs. Heyward delivered a two-RBI double in the sixth and Contreras homered an inning later.

Walker Buehler helped the Los Angeles Dodgers to their sixth consecutive win after a dominant outing against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He pitched eight innings and allowed just two hits and one earned run while striking out 11.

Poor Pujols

The Angels struggled to get anything going against the Cubs but it was Albert Pujols who had the worst game offensively. He finished 0 for four at the plate.

Arizona leadoff hitter Jarrod Dyson went 0 for four against the Dodgers.

Seager homers

Corey Seager hit an opposite-field three-run home run to put the Dodgers ahead early.

Edwin Encarnacion helped keep things close in Seattle, where the Mariners were beaten by the Houston Astros.

Monday's results

Chicago Cubs 8-1 Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 Arizona Diamondbacks

San Diego Padres 8-2 Philadelphia Phillies

Houston Astros 4-2 Seattle Mariners

Giants at Mets

This game will pit Madison Bumgarner (3-5, 4.01 ERA) and Noah Syndergaard (3-4, 4.90) against each other for the first time since their classic duel in the 2016 National League wild-card game. Bumgarner pitched a shutout that pushed San Francisco past New York. Syndergaard is sure to want his revenge. The Giants sit bottom of the National League (NL) West and have only won three of their past 11 games. The Mets are trying to inch their way up the NL East but have struggled to put wins together in their past two series.