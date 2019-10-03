Long-time Cardinals owner Bidwill dies aged 88

Bill Bidwill

Arizona Cardinals owner Bill Bidwell died at the age of 88 on Wednesday.

Bidwill, whose life spanned nearly the entire existence of the franchise his family has owned for nearly nine decades, was born in 1931 – a year before his father Charles agreed to buy the Chicago-based NFL team for $50,000.

He began working for the franchise full-time in 1960, the year they moved to St Louis, and gained sole ownership 12 years later before relocating the team to Arizona in 1988.

"Our dad passed away today the same way he lived his life: peacefully, with grace, dignity and surrounded by family and loved ones," Cardinals president Michael Bidwill said in a statement.

"We are overwhelmed by the support our family has received, not only now but throughout the latest chapter of his life. We are especially grateful to the nurses, doctors and other caregivers whose endless kindness and compassion in recent years have made our dad's life so meaningful.

"Above all else, we will remember him as a man devoted to the three central pillars of his life – his immense faith, his love for his family and his life-long passion for the Cardinals and the sport of football."

It is with great sadness that we share the news that our owner, Bill Bidwill, has passed away today at the age of 88. pic.twitter.com/xgNiGvShiF — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 2, 2019

Bidwill's Cardinals were rarely a powerhouse on the field, making the playoffs only once in a 25-season stretch from 1983-2007. But they made it all the way to the Super Bowl the following season, losing 27-23 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first of four playoff appearances over eight years.

"I felt like in that 2008 [Super Bowl] run, I felt like he was more a part of things than before or even a little after," said Kurt Warner, the Cardinals' quarterback that year. "He understood how special that turning of the corner was. To get to know him not just as the owner of the team but as an individual and I got to hear him through his voice. I enjoyed that."

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a release: ​"Bill Bidwill was part of the NFL family his entire life, starting from his days as a ball boy through his time as an owner. Although never one to seek the spotlight, Bill had an incredible sense of humour and he made extraordinary contributions to the NFL.

"Bill's vision brought the Cardinals, the NFL and multiple Super Bowls to Arizona. He was a leader in embracing diversity and employed the first African American female executive, and the first African American general manager and head coach tandem. We extend our condolences to Bill's family and the Cardinals organisation, which along with his faith, meant so much to him."

Bidwill is survived by his five children – Bill Jr., Michael, Nicole, Patrick and Tim — and 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. His wife Nancy died in 2016.