Nationals make history in extra-innings win over Padres

The Washington Nationals made MLB history in their come-from-behind 7-6 victory over the San Diego Padres.

The Nationals had not one, not two, but three players 21 or younger hit home runs against the Padres on Sunday.

It marked the first time in league history a team had three batters that young all homer in the same game.

Washington overcame a 6-0 deficit to win in 11 innings.

First, 20-year-old Juan Soto hit a three-run homer to cut Washington's early deficit to 6-3.

Fellow 21-year-old hitters Victor Robles and Carter Kieboom followed in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively.

The trio of young sluggers kept the Nationals (12-14) in the game until Matt Adams ended things with a walk-off home run in the 11th.

Washington's bullpen pitched eight scoreless innings to shut down the Padres after their early outburst.

Luciano first player born in 2000s to record win

Elvis Luciano made history as the first player born in the 21st century to earn a win. The right-handed pitcher entered the game in the top of the 11th inning and picked up the last out, then watched as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied for four runs in the bottom of the inning for a 5-4 victory over the Oakland Athletics. Justin Smoak ended the game with a walk-off single.

Reynaldo Lopez also had a day on the mound. The Chicago White Sox pitcher struck out 14 and became just the third ever to have 14-plus strikeouts in six innings or less while allowing zero earned runs. Chicago went on to defeat the Detroit Tigers 4-1. The White Sox finished with team-record 20 strikeouts to tie the MLB mark.

Albert Pujols started the scoring in the Los Angeles Angels' eventual 7-3 win over the Kansas City Royals with a two-RBI double in the first. The RBI moved Pujols past Barry Bonds (1,996) and he is now fourth on the all-time RBI list with 1,997.

Mariners no match for Rangers

The Seattle Mariners top the American League West but against the Texas Rangers, they had little going for them. Seattle fell 14-1 as Erik Swanson was pegged with the loss after allowing 11 hits and six earned runs in four innings of work.

The San Francisco Giants did not have an answer for the New York Yankees. San Francisco starting pitcher Dereck Rodriguez left the game after giving up seven hits and four earned runs in three innings and things did not get much better from there. The Giants fell 11-5.

Bellinger matches record

Cody Bellinger not only impressed with this homer but tied Christian Yelich (2019), Alex Rodriguez (2007) and Pujols (2006) for the most home runs (14) before May in MLB history.

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Wilmer Flores deserved a short break after making this throw.

Sunday's results

Tampa Bay Rays 5-2 Boston Red Sox

Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 Miami Marlins

Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 Oakland Athletics

New York Mets 5-2 Milwaukee Brewers

Washington Nationals 7-6 San Diego Padres

Atlanta Braves 8-7 Colorado Rockies

Minnesota Twins 4-1 Baltimore Orioles

Chicago White Sox 4-1 Detroit Tigers

St Louis Cardinals 5-2 Cincinnati Reds

Los Angeles Angles 7-3 Kansas City Royals

New York Yankees 11-5 San Francisco Giants

Chicago Cubs 6-5 Arizona Diamondbacks

Texas Rangers 14-1 Seattle Mariners

Los Angeles Dodgers 7-6 Pittsburgh Pirates

Houston Astros 4-1 Cleveland Indians

Astros at Twins

The Twins are hoping to keep their hold on the AL Central but face a tough Astros team. Houston will start Justin Verlander (4-0, 2.61) on Monday. Minnesota will give Jake Odorizzi (2-2, 4.37) the start and hope for a better outcome than their previous series last week, when the Twins dropped two of three in Houston.