Ohtani becomes first Japan-born player to hit for cycle

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 4 // 14 Jun 2019, 10:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani may not be pitching this year, but he is helping the Los Angeles Angels win in MLB.

The designated hitter is recovering from Tommy John surgery, but in a 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays he hit for the cycle to become the first Japan-born player to accomplish the feat.

He is also the first Angels player to hit for the cycle since Mike Trout in 2013.

But, just for good measure, on his home run, he happened to drive in three runs, which all but put the game out of reach for the Rays early.

The Angels have had their struggles this year, but they are 34-35 and not completely out of the playoff hunt in the American League. They sit 2.5 games back of the Texas Rangers for the second wildcard spot.

Shohei Ohtani is the first Japanese-born player to hit for the cycle in Major League history! pic.twitter.com/ex2qpduITw — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) June 14, 2019

Cruz crushes Mariners

Nelson Cruz went three for four with a home run and three RBIs in the Minnesota Twins' 10-5 win over the Seattle Mariners.

Toronto Blue Jays rookie Cavan Biggio went two for four with two home runs in a 12-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Advertisement

Strahm struggles

San Diego Padres starter Matt Strahm gave up six earned runs in 3.1 innings of work in a 9-6 loss to the Colorado Rockies.

Swanson, Freeman magic

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson made an awesome play on a slow ground ball and Freddie Freeman's pick might have been just as good.

Defense on both sides of the diamond. pic.twitter.com/Z9SR9UzOrO — MLB (@MLB) June 13, 2019

Thursday's results

Atlanta Braves 6-5 Pittsburgh Pirates

Minnesota Twins 10-5 Seattle Mariners

Toronto Blue Jays 12-3 Baltimore Orioles

Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 Washington Nationals

Boston Red Sox 7-6 Texas Rangers

Los Angeles Angels 5-3 Tampa Bay Rays

Kansas City Royals 7-3 Detroit Tigers

Chicago White Sox 5-4 New York Yankees

Colorado Rockies 9-6 San Diego Padres

Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3 Chicago Cubs

Diamondbacks at Nationals

It is Robbie Ray (5-3, 3.54 ERA) against Max Scherzer (4-5, 2.83), two high strikeout guys who pitch with a lot of emotion. It should be a good one on Friday.