Rays hammer Twins to win sixth straight

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 7 // 31 May 2019, 11:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Austin Meadows

The Tampa Bay Rays extended their winning streak to six by crushing the Minnesota Twins in MLB on Thursday.

The Rays (35-19) banged out 16 hits in a 14-3 win over the American League (AL) Central-leading Twins.

It was Tampa Bay's sixth straight victory, and moved them within a half-game of the idle first-placed New York Yankees in the AL East.

Charlie Morton yielded only two runs in seven innings to run his record to 6-0. And Austin Meadows cleared the bases with a double to key a six-run third inning.

Choi Ji-man later added a two-run homer and Brandon Lowe had two hits and three RBIs.

By our very good math skills, that was runs.#RaysUp pic.twitter.com/fCR5pPkg1L — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 31, 2019

Unfortunately, only 8,076 fans turned out to see the Rays hammer the Twins. As bad as that number sounds, it was not as woeful as Tuesday's debacle against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the club drew only 5,786, the smallest home crowd in franchise history.

Much has been written about the Rays' attendance woes. Tropicana Field is in a bad location, and, to put it kindly, is an unremarkable stadium. Tampa Bay do not have the type of generational fan support enjoyed by many other franchises that have been around for many decades.

And frankly, the Rays have not given fans much to cheer about through the years, with losing records in 14 of their 21 seasons.

Advertisement

Ryu leads Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers left hander Ryu Hyun-jin pitched 7.2 scoreless innings against the New York Mets.

Trevor Story and David Dahl both had four hits in the Colorado Rockies' 11-10 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Miami Marlins right hander Sandy Alcantara pitched six scoreless innings in a 3-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

Owings, Hamilton go hitless

Royals outfielders Chris Owings and Billy Hamilton both struck out in all four plate appearances in Kansas City's 4-2 win against the Texas Rangers.

Diamondbacks right hander Taylor Clarke lasted only two innings against the Rockies, giving up five earned runs in Arizona's loss.

Murphy delivers walk-off hit

Daniel Murphy's single with two outs in the 10th inning gave the Rockies a victory over the Diamondbacks. It was Colorado's fourth walk-off hit in the past seven games.

Cardinals right fielder Dexter Fowler took a souvenir away from the fans and ended the game with a leaping grab in St Louis' 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

That’s one way to end a ballgame. pic.twitter.com/eIpmyHD2Rf — MLB (@MLB) May 30, 2019

Thursday's results

St Louis Cardinals 5-3 Philadelphia Phillies

San Francisco Giants 3-1 Miami Marlins

Colorado Rockies 11-10 Arizona Diamondbacks

Milwaukee Brewers 11-5 Pittsburgh Pirates

Tampa Bay Rays 14-3 Minnesota Twins

Kansas City Royals 4-2 Texas Rangers

Chicago White Sox 10-4 Cleveland Indians

Los Angeles Dodgers 2-0 New York Mets

Los Angeles Angels 9-3 Seattle Mariners

Red Sox at Yankees

The Yankees somehow have one of the best records in baseball this season despite seeing a bunch of stars sidelined by injury at various points. On the other hand, no one expected reigning World Series champions the Boston Red Sox to be only two games over .500 at this point. After a rocky April, Boston's Chris Sale has found his form, with a 2.23 ERA in May. He will face fellow left hander J.A. Happ (4-3, 5.09 ERA).