Record-tying second inning helps Cardinals keep pace with Cubs

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 7 // 25 Jul 2019, 11:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paul DeJong

The St Louis Cardinals produced a stunning second inning to see off the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-8 in MLB action on Wednesday.

During the second frame, the Cardinals scored nine runs while collecting eight extra-base hits (three home runs, five doubles) to equal an MLB record.

In that inning, Paul Goldschmidt hit a home run in his third straight game, which tied a career high, and Paul DeJong hit his first of three homers in the game.

DeJong is the first every-day shortstop in Cardinals history to hit three home runs in a game. He is also the youngest St Louis player to do it since Albert Pujols in 2004. He finished the night four for four with the three home runs, a double and five RBIs.

It saw the Cardinals extend their winning streak to four games, with seven victories in their last eight games.

St Louis really struggled in the month of May but now sit just half a game back of the Chicago Cubs for first in the National League Central. The Pirates are last in the division but just eight-and-a-half games adrift.

Bieber blanks Blue Jays

Cleveland Indians starter Shane Bieber threw a shutout while allowing just one hit and one walk with 10 strikeouts in a 4-0 win over the

Toronto Blue Jays.

Advertisement

In that same game, Toronto starter Marcus Stroman gave up just one run on five hits and a walk in what might have been his last start for the Blue Jays.

Justin Verlander struck out 11 in six innings while allowing just one unearned run in the Houston Astros' 4-2 victory against the Oakland Athletics.

Castellanos can't spark Tigers

Nicholas Castellanos went 0 for four with three strikeouts as the Detroit Tigers lost 4-0 to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Donaldson gets down low

Atlanta Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson made an impressive throw from his knees during a 2-0 defeat to the Kansas City Royals.

How far could you throw from your knees? pic.twitter.com/biimCh55xm — MLB (@MLB) July 25, 2019

Wednesday's results

Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 Boston Red Sox

Philadelphia Phillies 4-0 Detroit Tigers

Washington Nationals 3-2 Colorado Rockies

Washington Nationals 2-0 Colorado Rockies

Houston Astros 4-2 Oakland Athletics

Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 Cincinnati Reds

Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 Baltimore Orioles

Chicago Cubs 4-1 San Francisco Giants

Seattle Mariners 5-3 Texas Rangers

St Louis Cardinals 14-8 Pittsburgh Pirates

Cleveland Indians 4-0 Toronto Blue Jays

San Diego Padres 7-2 New York Mets

Kansas City Royals 2-0 Atlanta Braves

New York Yankees 10-7 Minnesota Twins

Miami Marlins 2-0 Chicago White Sox

Los Angeles Angels 3-2 Los Angeles Dodgers

Rangers at Athletics

Do not let the Athletics' series loss to the Astros fool you. This is a team that can compete for the American League pennant with a couple of key additions at the trade deadline. The Rangers have fallen on hard times of late, but they are still very competitive. However, this next week is key for Texas as, if they continue to struggle, selling might be inevitable.